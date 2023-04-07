Longtime Chanute High School wrestling coach Andy Albright summed up his imminent departure from Chanute High School as bittersweet.
“Leaving here is very emotional for me,” Albright said.
Having been with the school for 21 years, Albright has left a lasting legacy as the head boys wrestling coach. He plans to leave at the conclusion of the school year for a position with USD 249 Frontenac schools.
Board approval of Albright’s employment as a high/middle school PE teacher and middle school activities director is expected to be approved by Frontenac this month.
“This was a really tough decision, but is 100 percent a family move,” Albright told The Tribune, noting that he has three school-age children that attend the Frontenac school district.
The frenzied wrestling season largely prevented Albright from attending his daughter’s freshman campaign on the mat.
“This year has been a trial run, and I was only able to see 20 percent of her matches this year,” he said of his eldest daughter Abby. “I was really torn between wanting to be here with the boys and coaching them, and being there to watch and support my daughter.”
Albright said that it was time for him to practice what he preaches.
“I tell my team that it’s always about being a good dad and husband,” he said. “I’ve missed a lot of my kids’ events this year, and you don’t get a chance to do those over. The Frontenac position is a good fit, and I will get to see my girls every day.”
If the right coaching opportunity arises, Albright will definitely take it under consideration.
“Like a chance for me to coach my daughters in girls wrestling. But that opportunity is not available right now,” he said.
Albright is hopeful that his younger daughters Emerson and Lakin will eventually follow in Abby’s footsteps when they reach high school.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in America right now, so hopefully all three of my girls will wrestle,” he said.
As far as a return to boys wrestling, Albright said he told his returning squad members that he would never want to coach against them.
“I mean that with all my heart. Chanute wrestling is very special to me and my family,” he said.
His daughters have been around the program their entire lives, and they embody the spirit of the CHS wrestling program motto — “True Blue.”
“My girls know what that means. All these boys have been looked up to over the years, as well as all the families that I’ve made relationships with and became good friends with,” Albright said.
Albright started his USD 413 career as an assistant coach at CHS during the 2002-03 school year, and ascended to head coach the following year. A native of Fort Scott, his other coaching stops included Nevada (Mo.) High School and Fort Scott Middle School.
“I just want the boys that I’ve coached to know that I love them for the person that they are, and not the athlete that they were. My love was unconditional,” Albright said. “Things change, but my number doesn’t, and I will always be there and be a big supporter.”
While Albright has guided numerous Blue Comet grapplers to individual state championships, his crowning achievement came in 2020 when Chanute notched a Class 4A state team championship. Albright has also guided the program to three state runner-up finishes, two regional championships, and 13 league titles.
“I’ve cherished every moment there was — the good, the bad, and the ugly,” he said. “Every moment has been special and dear to myself and my family.
“I’ve learned a lot of tough lessons. From my first year of coaching until now, I’ve grown and matured so much.”
Albright was modest about the wrestling program’s success, attributing it to much community support.
“This community embraces wrestling and hard work,” he said, noting Chanute’s youth wrestling programs as a consistent pipeline for local talent. “You can’t win without youth programs, and I’ve benefited from the time these boys have spent wrestling with their dads until they get to high school.”
Albright also lauded USD 413 for a strong support system.
“I’ve been lucky to have good principals that believed in me and the program and that have been very supportive. And we have great teachers that love our kids, and want them to be successful,” he said. “They know how taxing wrestling is with dieting and our schedule, and they work with our athletes all of the time. I wish I could say it was me, but I was in the right place at the right time.
“When you surround yourself with good people, you’re going to be successful.”
Albright said one of the things that he takes the most pride in is the program’s inclusive nature.
“We’ve had some kids on our team that have Down syndrome,” he said. “Inclusion is something that we’re really proud of and that most people probably don’t know about. We’ve embraced everybody and made it work, and I would say that’s made us really special.”
Two such members of the program are Brock Small and Zach Zimmerman.
“Brock went 1-0 at the Fort Scott (varsity) league duals, and is the only member of the program to finish his career undefeated,” Albright said with a smile. “Zach and Brock bring a lot to the table, and without those guys I don’t think we would have had the success we’ve had the last six or seven years.”
While he briefly coached the CHS girls wrestling program, Albright was instrumental in implementing and kick-starting it in 2019.
“I can’t say that it was really smooth to start, but I had administrators that believed in it and knew it was going to be successful,” he said, as the Blue Comet girls captured the state crown as a team in February.
One of the most impactful moments of Albright’s career came in January 2022 with the sudden passing of CHS senior wrestler Nate Cunningham. Albright said he witnessed boys turn to men in the midst of the tragedy, helping to lift the spirits of those closest to their fallen teammate.
“It made me realize that it’s okay to be sad, to be vulnerable, and to be broken,” Albright said. “It also made me realize that I’m not as tough and strong as I thought I was.
“Nate loved really big, and I think that’s something that we can all learn from. It’s made me re-evaluate a lot of things, and hopefully be the man that Christ wants me to be.”
Albright is confident that whoever replaces him, the program will be left in good hands.
“I’m really excited for whoever takes over, and I want to help them in any way that I can. With this chapter closing in my life, I hope that the relationships I built here will always remain,” he said. “Chanute is an absolutely great place to teach and coach. I can’t say enough good things about this community and how blessed I was to be a part of it. It’s a special place and I loved every minute of it.”
CHS senior Trey Dillow said his four years in the wrestling program have been invaluable.
“It was a perfect situation, having a relationship like that with your coach,” he said. “You’re probably never going to get that again.”
With his prep career concluding in February with an individual state runner-up finish, Dillow said that he learned to trust the process.
“I learned that the result does not matter as much as the process,” he said. “I’ve become more mature under Coach Albright, and I’m a completely different person than I was four years ago.”
Former CHS wrestler Huntyr Schwegman also warmly recalled his time in the program.
“(Albright) was more than a coach; he was a mentor,” Schwegman said. “Wrestling was just the medium he used to teach us how to be respectful, hard-working men.”
