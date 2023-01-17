MATT RESNICK
The future is now for local seventh-grade students.
The USD 413 Board of Education at its Jan. 9 meeting discussed new graduation requirements approved in November by the Kansas State Board of Education. Chanute High School Principal Zack Murry outlined the requirements, which are slightly more rigorous for students.
The new mandatory guidelines do not officially take effect until the graduating class of 2028, currently in seventh grade. The number of units needed to graduate remained unchanged at 21, with minor tweaks made to how those credits are earned. CHS, however, already requires that students must earn 25 units to graduate.
Another requirement is that districts must begin offering at least two postsecondary assets. Career and real-world examples include apprenticeships, industry certifications, workplace learning directly tied to a student’s Individual Plan of Study (IPS), and community service hours. Academic examples include a passing ACT composite score, WorkKeys levels of silver or higher, nine or more college hours, and senior projects or senior exit interviews.
Murry said the district already has that box checked as well, with offerings such as Workkeys, Work-Based Learning (WBL), credentials for each pathway, and the ACT. The pathways include offerings from the Mitchell Career and Technology Center at Neosho County Community College.
“So I think we’re kind of ahead of the game on that,” Murry said.
The addition of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) elective is another requirement.
“We’re already offering advanced-level classes in every one of those fields,” Murry said.
A board member inquired about computer science, which also falls under STEM. Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said the district will begin offering computer science next year, but that it is not required to graduate.
Financial literacy will be required for the Class of 2028 and beyond. While it’s already offered as an elective at CHS, Murry was unsure of whether that version will ultimately meet KSDE’s requirement for graduation.
“This is something we will have to figure out,” he said. “What counts as financial literacy and how do we get it to where every student gets that before they graduate?”
A unique requirement to the list is that students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to graduate.
“I’m sure that most, if not all of you, have been lucky enough to go through that process. It is quite entertaining,” Murry said to the board, adding that CHS already holds two parent events per year called FAFSA night.
“We likely now just move that into a FAFSA day, where students can have a dedicated afternoon for it,” Murry said, and parents will likely attend then.
Murry also noted that there will be an opt-out for this requirement, which can be activated by parents or USD 413 administrators.
Currently, nearly a third of high school students in Kansas did not complete the FAFSA prior to graduation.
“That was (KSDE’s) impetus, that there is a large portion of the state that doesn’t complete this,” said USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams. “What I don’t know is how that looks at the local level.”
Adams believes the FAFSA requirement will pay dividends for students.
“That, to me, is a real game-changer,” he said.
Adams said that students are often surprised to learn the amount of funding they qualify for, such as with Pell grants.
“Had they not applied for that, they would have never known about that resource,” he said. “It’s crazy the number of times I’ve heard a story that’s usually the same. ‘We didn’t know about it, but thankfully we applied for it.’ Then, ‘Oh, my gosh, that is a lot of money.’”
It’s never too early for parents to begin thinking about the new requirements on behalf of their children, Adams said.
“Especially as it relates to, ‘What do I want to do with the rest of my life, and what is the track I want to have in high school as it relates to that?’” he said.
KSDE has also hinted that it will roll out a competency assessment for early completion of classes.
“(KSDE) will begin defining what constitutes the awarding of a credit based on mastery and competency, establish criteria for alternative avenues to credit attainment, and clarify the objective of an IPS,” the department said in a press release.
“They’re saying that for every course you have, you really need to have a competency assessment and allow kids to be able to show they’re competent without having to take seat-time for the class,” Koester said.
Koester said that he has observed state-level curriculum meetings in which this topic was heavily discussed.
“It sounds like the state is really going to push that. That’s becoming a pretty big component,” he said.
Testing out early could morph into a larger issue, according to Koester.
“It will force the issue even more of how do you find purpose with kids in school if they complete their 25 credits by taking tests and being done one or two years in?” he said. “How we’re going to get that embedded in there, as well as still create that purpose for school, is going to be a real challenge that Mr. Murry and his team will face in the next four years as we start really outlining what these new graduation requirements are going to be.”
Koester indicated that it mainly amounts to a bold new world for future high school students.
“I think what you’re going to see, ultimately, is trying to find ways for kids’ high school experience to be different than what it’s ever been before,” he said, “and that’s probably truly needed at this point in time.”
KSDE established a graduation requirement task force in June 2021 for the purpose of completing a comprehensive evaluation of Kansas high school graduation requirements to better meet the needs of students in the 21st century.
