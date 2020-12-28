Property damage

Vehicles were overturned and catalytic converters stolen over the weekend on a farm property in Neosho County.

 

 

 Neosho County Sheriff

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

Thieves struck a group of vehicles on a Neosho County farm and overturned two of them over the holiday weekend, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Undersheriff Greg Taylor said someone stole catalytic converters from several cars on the Larry Dye property near the northern junction of US-59 and K-39. 

The crime happened between 3 pm Sunday and 8 am Monday when Dye’s son discovered the theft.

Taylor said five vehicles were damaged with two overturned and four or five converters stolen. 

Thieves often steal converters for scrap metal value and have done so in Neosho County before, but Taylor said this is the first time for an incident of this magnitude.

People with information can contact Taylor or Deputy Trevor Seibel at (620) 244-3888.

 

