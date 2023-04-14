There is a premium on parking space in the Chanute school district.
A 6-0 vote at Monday night’s meeting cleared the way for additional parking space to be added at Royster Middle School.
At approximately $178,000, the approved bid included demolition, dirt excavation, concrete work, striping and fencing. The district had already purchased a residence just west of RMS for $105,748, with plans to bulldoze the structure. The price was about $25,000 over fair market value, according to Zillow. Utilizing an escrow account, the deal was brokered last fall through Chanute-based Secured Title, Inc.
Located at 506 W. Main Street, the 7,000-square-foot lot is adjacent to a small parking lot west of RMS.
It’s common for entities the size of USD 413 is to snap up adjacent property whenever possible, Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune in November. This logic held true for Chanute Extension Academy, located just to the east of RMS.
“Any time an adjacent piece of property becomes available, you take a look at it,” Adams said. “I would venture to guess that the college and hospital have the same kind of unwritten rule.”
When discussed at the November BOE meeting, Adams did not indicate whether he believed the district received fair market value when it closed on the property.
“The adjacent home became available, we evaluated the price, and obviously we knew we had the need for parking space,” he said.
Parking predicament
The need for more parking space has been a longstanding issue at Royster, Adams said, and one that his administration and the board aimed to resolve. The limited space has forced some RMS personnel and guests to park at nearby businesses.
It also creates a potentially hazardous environment during school drop-off and pick-up hours, with cars cramming both sides of the street. This also applies to evening hours when sporting events and extracurricular curricular activities take place. Buses from other districts have also felt the parking pinch, having to park blocks away on some occasions.
“We’ve had, for a number of years, an issue with parking at Royster. Not just related to events, but events kind of highlight it,” Adams said.
The district made the six-figure purchase from previous owner Lois Lauthern, who used a separate building on the property as a photography studio. That structure will also be demolished, and work will begin this summer.
“With the condition of that house, it really does need to be removed,” said Board President Brad LaRue at Monday’s meeting.
Built in 1920, the vacant residence is largely boarded up. Lauthern salvaged and repurposed as much as she could from the house.
Board member Ross Hendrickson called the lack of parking space a safety concern.
“A lot of kids get out of cars (on Main Street) and things like that,” he said. “So I think it’s the right way to go.”
Mixed emotions
The Tribune’s report on Monday night’s vote has drawn mixed emotions from community members.
“So sad that our childhood home is being torn down and made into a parking lot,” said Nikki Allen, in a post shared from The Tribune’s Facebook page. “Though I understand the middle school does need the parking, it’s still very sad to see that it’s happening.”
Emilee Ward also noted that the residence was once her childhood home.
“That was the first house my parents bought, and I have so many memories of living there when I was young,” she said. “I am so thankful to have gotten a memento from it before it gets demolished.”
Gwendolyn Barnett agreed.
“That is so sad. I didn’t even live there, and have (so) many memories of that house!”
Added Janelle Page: “Lois had that gorgeous studio in the back, too.”
Lauthern herself commented.
“It does make me a little bit sad, but the junior high sure does need additional parking,” she said. “I would get so frustrated with people parking in front of my house, and me having to park down the street.
“We saved nearly everything out of the home. From doors and door knobs, bathtubs, toilets, lighting fixtures, even some of the flooring. I sold or gave away pretty much every reusable thing in there. Also, every time it rained, that basement filled up like a pool.”
Another potential parking project
Long-discussed plans to increase parking space at the district’s bus barn were also discussed Monday night. The bus barn is located at 903 W. Ash.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said that an increase in personnel has made the issue more pressing, noting that additional bus driving staff were hired several years ago.
“So we have quite a few cars parked over there daily,” he said. “We don’t really have much parking for them.”
Koester added that the district went out for bids on the potential project. The blueprint calls for a gravel parking lot to be constructed just south of the bus barn.
“In what was a part of Highland Park, originally,” Koester said of the locale.
Two bids were received, with Goins Concrete and Construction in Neodesha coming in with a base price of $58,500 – $41,000 for the parking area and $17,500 for a pond drain pipe, with an additional $6,000 if the drain pipe needs to be hammered into the surface. With several other fees tacked on, including a 10 percent contingency, the final bid was $78,038.89.
Tony Masters, of Chanute-based Tony’s Construction, Inc., submitted a bid of $69,053, but did not provide the district with a cost breakdown. His figure was void of contingency and other fees.
“I will write this up if I need to,” Masters said in an email related to the bid.
Koester encouraged board members to view the bids, but recommended that they table the project for further discussion.
He also indicated that the district’s engineering firm DCS Services is looking into other contractor options.
