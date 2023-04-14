Lois

The former photography studio and residence of Lois Lauthern, which will soon be demolished. The lot will be converted into parking for Royster Middle School personnel and guests.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

There is a premium on parking space in the Chanute school district.

A 6-0 vote at Monday night’s meeting cleared the way for additional parking space to be added at Royster Middle School. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments