MATT RESNICK
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly spent Thursday afternoon touring Orizon Aerostructures. Prior to arriving in Chanute, Kelly was in Humboldt touring Monarch Cement Company. The stops were part of the governor’s “Back to Work, Back to School” tour.
The tour is taking place during a legislative recess, with the first week of the tour focusing on economic development and “getting folks back to work.”
“These companies are sort of the foundation of these communities,” Kelly told The Tribune in an exclusive interview. “They’re the stimulators of many things. Both jobs, but also community pride, community culture.”
Kelly was accompanied on the tour by several high-ranking Orizon officials.
“We’re here to find out what we can do to help them,” Kelly said. “Orizon needs our help as we go forward, trying to figure out how they can staff up. And also, to help provide the infrastructure that any company needs in terms of roads and bridges, those kinds of things.”
Kelly said she was pleased with what was presented to her on the tour.
“I’ve been overwhelmingly impressed,” she said. “The two places I’ve been are very different. (Monarch) is a very old company, has been here for over a 100 years, and is absolutely essential to that community. (Orizon) is more of a 21st-century kind of company, dealing with our aerospace (industry). It’s a huge part of our economy in Kansas and they make very significant contributions to that.”
While the tours are new, Kelly’s overall initiative is not.
“As soon as we took office, we went right to work at redeveloping our Department of Commerce for our economic driving machine in the state,” said the Governor, who entered office in January 2019. “It had been pretty well devastated over the past eight years. Under David’s leadership (Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland), we have rebuilt that. We’ve rebuilt our international division. We’ve got folks across the country and world who are working with us to attract companies (to Kansas).”
Toland said innovation ties the two companies together.
“You have a 100-year-old company in Humboldt that has invested in automation and making sure they have leading-edge technology,” he said. “And at Orizon, you have a company that’s relatively new and is also on the leading edge of the newest technologies – whether it’s for the F-35 (fighter jet) or a commercial aircraft that they produce parts here for.”
Despite the obstacles posed by COVID-19, Kelly said her initiative has been “incredibly successful.”
“Even with the global pandemic, we set a new capital investment record in the state of Kansas last year with over $2.5 billion in new capital investments. We didn’t take our eyes off this (initiative), because we knew the pandemic would ultimately end. And we wanted to make sure we were positioned to be even stronger than before.”
Kelly also touted progress made in the area by the Kansas Department of Transportation, calling it a state of the art approach to infrastructure development.
“The work we’re doing on (US-169) had been a promised project for (around) 20 years,” Kelly said. “And, finally, we’re fulfilling that promise to the folks of Southeast Kansas. And what a difference it’s making for these companies and their employees.”
Kelly was pleased with the visit to the area.
“It’s always heartwarming to see that you’ve done something that can actually make a difference,” she said.
Toland was also elated with the tour stops.
“We’ve appreciated the warmth of the people who’ve welcomed us here to Southeast Kansas,” Toland said. “It’s really exciting to see this kind of progress. These companies are focused on growing aggressively, and growing right here in Kansas.”
Kansas State Senator Jeff Pittman (D-5th District) was also on hand for the tour and lauded Kelly’s efforts.
“Over the past year, the governor has attracted over $2 billion in capital investments,” Pittman said. “Coming out of COVID, this tour is about highlighting the amount of investment and jobs that are coming into Kansas, and the new jobs that are being created. There are two ways to address unemployment issues. One is to fix the unemployment system, which is what we’re doing. And the other is to attract new jobs to the area.”
