GREG LOWER
The superintendent of Chanute USD 413 school district has completed the Leadership Kansas program and his class elected him to the program’s advisory board.
Superintendent Kellen Adams graduated from the program on Nov. 20. He said he decided to take part because of the encouragement from Chanute program alumni Ross Hendrickson and Matt Godinez, and also graduates from his previous location in El Dorado.
Adams said the program gave him quite a few benefits, including improving his leadership of the Chanute school district. He said he has gained a much deeper understanding of the rural-urban divide in the state, and also benefited from the traveling involved with the program.
“I know a lot more about the state of Kansas,” Adams said. “I have a whole new appreciation for some of these areas.”
Adams previously completed the Leadership Butler County program when he was in El Dorado, plus two leadership programs through the Kansas State Association of School Boards. He said this one was the biggest commitment and time-intensive program. The biggest impact to the leadership program from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was on the tours of businesses. Cornerstone stops at the Tyson plant and El Dorado Correctional Facility had to be cancelled.
After the session, Adams’ name was placed on the ballot and he was elected to the advisory board.
“My class believes in me that much,” he said.
Adams thanked his staff, the school board and local people who supported him during his absences, and said he hoped to be able to bring back what he learned.
He said he attended three leadership sessions where he was able to learn about Leadership Transformation grants, and this year the Chanute school district was selected among the new grant partners.
The Kansas Leadership Center, which is separate from the Leadership Academy, partners with the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and selected 20 new organizations and 57 returning organizations as 2021 transformation grant partners.
The grants are divided among five sectors: education, non-profit, faith, government and business. Every year, KLC provides grants to civically-engaged organizations to participate in a three-step sequence of leadership programs.
