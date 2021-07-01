MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – Residents of Humboldt now have a new option when debating where to purchase groceries, as Our Market made its debut with a soft opening Thursday.
The grocery market is housed in the same building as the town’s only other former grocery store, Moon’s Hometown Market, which closed in 2019.
“It’s huge for Humboldt,” said City Administrator Cole Herder. “I’ve seen so many people making comments about the opening on (the city’s) Facebook page, and that this is something they should not take for granted.”
Herder was happy about today’s unofficial opening.
“Everybody was really excited, and it’s been busy all day,” he said, noting that the formal grand opening is slated for July 10.
Herder said the new market is a game-changer for the town. While Humboldt does have a Dollar General and several convenience stores, residents of the town needed to travel at least 10 miles to get to the nearest major retail grocery outlet.
“In the absence of Moon’s, people were having to drive to Chanute and Iola,” Herder said. “So they would have to either do without, or drive 10 miles to get it.”
Herder said another major component is that the market will result in revenue for the city via sales tax dollars.
“Which is critical to our budget,” he said.
Our Market will do its own meat butchering in-house, which Herder referred to as a “healthy option.”
“They will butcher the beef in the back side of the store, and then sell it through a retail counter at the front of the store,” Herder explained. “So they’ll be able to do some custom cuts and butchering.”
The store is owned and operated by Moran-area residents Scott and Amy Welch. Herder said the Welches contacted him three or four years ago expressing interest in opening a butcher shop.
“They were looking to do it in Humboldt, and wanted to sell retail meat,” he said, noting that Amy was raised in Humboldt. “But we were never able to make it work out because there wasn’t a building that was appropriate.”
Herder said that after the closing of Moon’s, he did extensive research related to grocery store models. Herder also contacted several individuals to gauge their interest about opening a store in Humboldt.
“Then I remembered talking to Scott about the butcher shop and retail meat,” Herder recounted. “So I called him to tell him that I think we have a building they can convert. But also informed him that they would need to sell groceries along with the meat.”
Herder said it’s been a long process, and that the Welches have been working towards the grand opening for the past two years.
“The funding package was a challenge because it requires so much capital to start a grocery store,” he said. “But they were able to coordinate grants, loans and their personal funds, and use some local contractors to do the work. They put a lot of effort into it, working a lot of long hours on it. Just a lot of moving pieces to make it work.
“They’ve done a really nice job freshening it up, a total remodel of the grocery store, with all new graphics and decorations.”
Herder said the Welches began butchering deer last winter in preparation for the opening.
“And they’ve been butchering beef and pork this spring,” he said.
Herder said it’s a “really exciting” moment for Humboldt.
“A lot of small towns don’t get their grocery store back,” he said. “So I feel very fortunate that we had somebody local that jumped in there and made this happen.”
