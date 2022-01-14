The Foundation of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has announced receipt of a $500,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation for the SEK Impact Center, Building Campaign 2022.
“Neosho Memorial, like many hospitals in rural areas, does remarkable work despite obstacles that would slow most people down,” said Anna Methvin, NMRMC Foundation director. COVID-19 has been a challenge not only for the healthcare industries but the entire nation as a whole. We can no longer take for granted things we did just a couple of years ago.”
Methvin said the Training Center will have the space that will allow for social distancing but also the technology that will bring together organizations no matter where they happen to be located.
“We are grateful to the Sunderland Foundation,” said Dennis Franks, NMRMC CEO. “This project would not be possible without their support and the partnership of Orizion Aero Structures, Community National Bank & Trust, the Chanute Regional Development Authority and many others.”
The SEK Impact Center will be a regional training center with educational space for up to 300 people. It will also house the NMRMC Orthopedic Clinic and pediatric therapy services and will be located adjacent to the medical center.
“We are honored to receive grant funding from the Sunderland Foundation,” Franks said.
