Editor’s note: A special publication about Chanute’s Healthy Pathways grant and its projects is inside today’s Tribune.
ERIC SPRUILL
After receiving a $10,000 grant to promote healthy lifestyles last September, Neosho County Community College got a little creative coming up with plans on how to engage employees in more physical activity.
The college was the first organization in Chanute to apply for and receive a worksite wellness grant after the City of Chanute was awarded a larger, three-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Healthy Pathways grant.
NCCC officials attended several workshops put on by WorkWell KS, which provided information on how to develop and implement programs at the workplace. Other businesses that participated in workshops were Animal Medical Center, Ashley Clinic, Bridgewood Cabinetry, Chanute Recreation Commission, City of Chanute, Cleaver Farm & Home, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Ravin Printing, Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Bank of Commerce, and the Department for Children and Families.
As part of the grant application, NCCC had to come up with a plan to provide initiatives for employees who took part in the program.
“Employees who pay for a monthly gym membership are reimbursed for one month, once they provide proof of attendance of eight sessions per month in a three-month period,” explained Nancy Isaac, NCCC advertising and media coordinator.
NCCC also purchased 20 Fitbit trackers that can be checked out through the bookstore. Employees are encouraged to use them on campus or take them for weekends as well as on vacations.
Bookstore employees recharge the Fitbits when they are brought back and give employees tutorials on how to use them when they check them out.
The bookstore also has exercise stretch bands with instructions on the back that are free for employees to pick up and keep at their work stations or take home.
NCCC opened up two areas on campus with set times when employees can work out on campus during the work week.
Employees can work out in the school’s gym or in the Wellness Center.
“Both workout areas have a wide variety of equipment,” Isaac said. “They have free weights, resistance bands, foam boxes for box jumps, weighted medicine balls, kettle bells, pull-up bars and jump ropes. We also have placed posters in the area with various exercises and proper form.”
Visiting team showers are available for employees following their workouts.
The school adopted a Healthy Lifestyle Policy that encourages employees to walk on campus. Employees can use break times or lunch hours to walk or work out.
Another thing NCCC has done is provide alternative work stations where employees can stand at their desks rather than sit. All the employee has to do is include the desk in the departmental budget.
NCCC held a campus-wide health fair for employees and their families, which was attended by approximately 70 employees. The nursing school staff provided blood pressure checks and glucose, uric acid and cholesterol screenings. The Lions Club provided vision screenings.
Food and garden demonstrations were presented by the K-State Extension office, and attendees also received information on drug abuse, men’s and women’s health issues and mental health.
