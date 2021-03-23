MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt City Council held a special meeting Monday evening for the purpose of securing funding for a new pumper truck. The meeting consisted primarily of council members signing documents pertaining to the funds.
The special meeting was the first step towards obtaining $305,000 in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to be used for the truck. Those funds are split between a $50,000 USDA Community Facility program grant and a $255,000 USDA loan.
The city had originally budgeted approximately $355,000 for the truck. Pending loan approval, the city would still be short $50,000.
“The money for the fire truck will come out of the general fund through tax revenue,” City Manager Cole Herder said, adding that there are restrictions on how money from the general fund can be used.
“That tax revenue is not allowed to be spent on utilities. So it’s not like we can take money from the general fund and pay off the gas debt.”
Herder said the city is aiming to lock in a 20-year interest rate of 2.125 percent or lower.
“We were notified the potential for the interest to go up was going to happen March 1, and we held a special meeting to prevent that from happening,” he said. “And as the provision allows, if it goes down by the time the loan is finalized, we get the lowest of the two interest rates. But if it goes up, we’re still locked in at (2.125 percent).”
Herder said the new truck is replacing a nearly 27-year-old truck.
“We did have to spend around $30,000 (for repairs) on that truck about three years ago,” he said.
The city is purchasing the truck from Iowa-based Toyne Fire Apparatus Manufacturers, Herder said, and one of Allen County’s rural fire department’s purchased an identical model three years ago, so the city is familiar with it.
“We had a discussion with the fire chief about sticking with the same manufacturer,” Herder said, as the new diesel model features an automatic transmission and holds more water. “All the controls will be essentially identical. Everything will be the same and operate the same. The price is very similar to what they paid for the rural truck.”
If all goes according to plan, the city will have its new truck by early next year.
