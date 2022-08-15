GREG LOWER
As the old saying goes, where were you when the lights went out?
The entire city of Chanute lost electricity for almost two hours Sunday afternoon after a turkey vulture caused a problem at Evergy’s Tioga substation.
Power went out shortly before 2:30 pm when the very surprised bird flew into a 69 kilovolt line and, in its last moments of life, tripped a circuit breaker.
Within five minutes, city officials contacted Evergy, which said a transformer was out and servicemen were dispatched to determine the cause.
City employees were called out at 2:45 pm and stayed on stand-by at the city complex until 5 pm. Evergy updated the city at 3:30 pm, and Chanute power plant employees started Plant 3. The city was generating by the time Evergy corrected its problem and power was restored by 4:30 pm Sunday.
In addition to those within the city limits, Chanute electricity serves 610 outside customers.
Meanwhile, temperatures reached 103 at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon. With no electricity, some local convenience stores had to close, but Pete’s north store manager Bobbie Jordan said both locations did transactions by hand.
G&W Foods District Supervisor Tom True said the Chanute store had no backup generator and battery power to the cash registers only lasted a couple of minutes. The store did not have to discard merchandise, he said, because the freezers would stay cold for eight to 10 hours as long as the doors remained closed.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks said hospital generators responded immediately to provide power to essential areas.
“I appreciate the efforts of our staff, both those working and those who came into work,” he said. “They helped to ensure that everything was running smoothly. Our systems are designed to respond immediately and our emergency plans, which we practice on a routine basis, worked well.”
City staff and Evergy also kept the hospital informed, he said.
