GREG LOWER
A proposal to buy the remaining lots in the Osa Martin development is on hold for two weeks after the Chanute City Commission discussed it Monday evening.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said there are unanswered questions about the situation, and Commissioner Sam Budreau said he was not comfortable taking action yet.
Commissioners talked with developers Darin Luebbering, owner of Advance System Homes who made the offer, and Travis West of Home Team Properties, who opposed it.
Another player in the game is Orizon Aerostructures.
The Osa Martin development currently has 14 vacant lots. A proposal by Kathy Stanislaus to buy one lot has not reached a contract, and a 2016 incentive agreement with Orizon, revised in 2018, promised the company 10 lots.
Orizon has constructed one house, but it has not designated which of the other lots it will use. City Manager Todd Newman said Orizon will not release its nine remaining lots.
That leaves five current vacant lots not committed that have utility connections and streets. Newman plans to bring a plan to budget meetings for 13 additional lots to be developed, and the Orizon agreement does not specify if its lots will be among the new, undeveloped lots or the current, developed lots.
West said opportunities are getting scarce for locations for new housing, and he proposed letting developers bid on the remaining lots or auction them.
The city needs to minimize its loss on the development, which dates to 2008.
“We are definitely seeing want and need for housing in Chanute,” Luebbering said. “The city of Chanute is like a shining star of southeast Kansas with the subdivision out here.”
“We don’t want to stand in anyone’s way to build houses,” Newman said.
Originally, the Osa Martin lots were to sell for $10,000 each, or $7,500 each to purchase multiple lots. Some of the lots have sold for less. ASH offered $5,000.
“We set a price and nobody took it,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
ASH has constructed 23 homes in the development, and both West and Stanislaus warned it could create a monopoly. West offered to purchase three lots Monday evening.
West attributed the current interest to state tax credits.
In other business Monday, the commission approved Neighborhood Revitalization Program applications for ASH to build a home at 1614 W. 11th and for the Green Living Foundation to build a home at 1729 W. 13th Circle in the Osa Martin subdivision.
This is the eighth home Green Living has constructed in a project to benefit the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation. Two lots are left designated for Green Living, and four of the 13 proposed undeveloped lots would be available for it.
The three-bedroom, 1,640 square foot home has two buyers available.
Commissioners gave approval for the Neosho County Amateur Radio Club to hold a Field Day in Santa Fe Park on June 25-26.
Amateur radio operators, also called “hams,” are a separate type of radio from citizens band and often provide emergency communications when disasters disrupt cell or internet service. Field Day is an annual event where hams set up broadcasting and receiving antennae with power generators to simulate an emergency and contact other operators within 24 hours.
NCARC president Bernie Hamsher said this is a new club since the Chanute Amateur Radio Club is inactive. The club has 10 members.
In his report, Newman reminded commissioners about upcoming budget workshops. He also said that citywide trash pickup will begin an hour earlier after Memorial Day.
