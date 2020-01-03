Roads, wind turbines cussed, discussed
GREG LOWER
ERIE – The first meeting of 2020 for the Neosho County Commission was filled with angry words, threats and accusations Thursday evening.
First District Commissioner Paul Westhoff clashed with Second District Commissioner David Orr and with Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown, who also took heat from District One resident Debra Brown over the condition of roads in the southern part of the county.
“It seems to be only your district that has problems with the roads,” Orr told Westhoff.
Westhoff said two-thirds of the roads in the county are in his district.
“The roads are crap,” he said.
As Debra Brown started to speak, Westhoff and Orr continued talking to each other. Then Westhoff said he wanted it reported in the Tribune that Orr had threatened him.
Westhoff said that Orr told him, “I’ll take you any day of the week.”
Westhoff asked Undersheriff Greg Taylor if that was considered a threat and a spectator, District One resident LeRoy Burk, said he was also threatened.
Debra Brown, who is not related to Mike Brown, wanted to discuss the area near Queens Road and 180th. She said over the last few years the roads have deteriorated.
“It’s actually preferable to drive on ice,” she said. “It’s going to cause an accident and it’s going to get somebody killed.”
Another spectator, who accompanied Debra Brown but did not identify himself, also took issue with Orr.
“You better keep your mouth shut,” he said to Orr.
“The roads are in terrible disarray and nobody is listening,” Debra Brown said.
She declared that she was angry and left the meeting after speaking while the road discussion continued. Mike Brown said he had dumped 20 loads of rock on a two-mile stretch of 180th after flooding, and had dumped another load within the past week.
More Road and Bridge issues
Before Debra Brown spoke, during discussion of the minutes, Westhoff said he had voted in opposition of road and bridge department hiring because the county had hired people without conducting interviews.
Mike Brown said the county had previously hired road and bridge employees without interviews on Westhoff’s own recommendation. Orr said those hired had worked previously for the department and been interviewed by previous commissioners.
Westhoff told Brown not to fire good people and Brown said he had not done so.
Brown and Westhoff also faced off against each other over chip-and-seal on 105th Road. Westhoff said the commission had authorized it two years ago and it had never been done.
Brown said the commission has not authorized the funding to make necessary repairs to the road base.
St. Paul-area resident and frequent road department critic Roy Paisley had asked to be on Thursday’s agenda but he was not in attendance. Westhoff said it was because Paisley was ill, and Brown said that Paisley had told him that the roads were making progress.
Burk also took issue with road maintenance in areas where Apex Clean Energy is developing electric-generating windmill sites. Burk addressed his comments not only to the commission but also to Apex representative Jason Martinson, who attended Thursday’s meeting.
Burk said ditches have not been kept clean.
“This is your duty to make sure the roads are taken care of,” Burk said.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen pointed to recent reports that 2019 had record-setting rainfall. Mike Brown said there would be a meeting this month of departments in other counties to discuss how they are handling repairs from the rains.
Klaassen also said that in the past five to six years, the budget for the road and bridge department has gone down.
Burk compared the tax funding from oil and gas leases to the taxes from Ash Grove Cement.
Klaassen tried to stop the discussion, but Burk then questioned her on the condition of roads near where she lives.
Other county business
The commission approved a resolution allowing volunteer EMT and firefighters to use sirens. A discussion on changes to the road use agreement with Apex was tabled, because County Counselor Seth Jones said he could not meet with his Apex contact until Monday.
Commissioners passed an annual resolution to waive generally-accepted accounting principles, which puts county spending on a cash basis. They approved five training requests from Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth discussed the purchase of election equipment. She said the county could get $19,000 for its old machines, and commissioners approved the purchase of up to $100,000 in new equipment.
During public comment, District One resident Shirley Estrada also discussed Queens Road and said the state-maintained K-47 was “just peachy.”
“That’s my point,” she said.
She also compared the wind farm moratorium in Labette County, which has named an advisory committee, with the moratorium in Neosho County, which has not.
Klaassen said she had pursued the local moratorium and found it overwhelming, then other issues took priority.
“I think it’s called, we have so much on our plate,” Orr said.
Westhoff moved to make Neosho County’s moratorium on further wind farm development indefinite.
“We’ll just close shop,” he said.
The motion died for lack of a second.
Klaassen said she feels the current moratorium will not stand unless the county acts on it.
Estrada said four months are gone on the one-year moratorium.
“A lot of good time has already gone by,” she said, adding that she thinks it will have to be extended.
“Labette has learned a lot from our mistakes,” Burk said. “We’ve discussed printers more than we’ve discussed this.”
Orr said the windmills are coming whether or not Labette County thinks it can stop them.
“It’s Beachners, we all know that,” Burk said. “It’s time you guys start acting the way you should act.”
Westhoff said he would put a steering committee together.
“I am very aware that something needs to be done,” Klaassen said.
The county commission is scheduled to reorganize its positions next week.
