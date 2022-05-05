GREG LOWER
The annual Jesse Jackson Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast returned to the Good News Center Thursday morning after a two-year hiatus.
Jackson’s grandson David Williams presented the Jesse L. and Frances A. Jackson Scholarships to Courtny Merrick of Erie, Janessa Varndell of Chanute, and Hannah White of Erie.
This was the 36th breakfast, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue discussed some of the things he was grateful about Chanute before introducing the featured speaker, Home Savings Bank President Jonathon Johnson.
Johnson spoke about being MAD, which is an abbreviation for Mindset, Action and Destination. He said a person’s mindset drives the actions that take in a situation, which later drives the outcome of the situation.
The Bible verse for the event was 1 Timothy 1:3-5, “... command certain people not to teach false doctrines ... or devote themselves to myths and endless genealogies. Such things promote controversial speculations rather than advancing God’s work - which is by faith. The goal of this command is love, which comes from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.”
“The goofy Facebook, Twitter, whatever you want it to be,” Johnson said. “It’s here to stay, like it or not.”
The tables had coins with crucifix-shaped holes punched in them. Johnson invited people to look at the world through an empty cross, which gives perspective, he said.
The breakfast was created by then-mayor Jesse Jackson during a difficult period in Chanute, and is held on the National Day of Prayer.
