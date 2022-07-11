GREG LOWER
Patience is wearing thin for the Chanute city commission regarding a damaged downtown building.
The former location of Playmakers restaurant now has 30 days to show progress before the city will take action. Although the commissioners did not take a vote at Monday evening’s meeting, the consensus was that they wanted to see more work within the next month at 221 E. Main.
“If we don’t draw a line in the sand, it’s going to continue the way it is,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
The building was damaged by a fire a year ago and has been partially demolished. Property owner Earl Bartholomew was not at the commission meeting, but has said he wants to rebuild. At the previous meeting, he and a contractor said they were ready to start work.
“We’re wasting our time,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said. “There’s just nothing happening.”
The city has been fortunate that there have not been safety issues, Budreau said.
“I don’t think any of us are happy with it,” City Manager Todd Newman said.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said there has been some progress, but not on the timeline commissioners want.
In other business Monday evening, the commission decided to move forward with the annual agreement with Main Street Chanute. The agreement renews automatically unless the commission gives 30 days’ notice to amend it. A motion to change the renewal date failed 3-2 Monday, with commissioners Tim Fairchild and Kevin Berthot the only ones in favor.
Chaney said that the city is not getting back what it pays into Main Street, but Mayor Jacob LaRue disagreed.
“I don’t see it being beneficial for the city to take it over,” he said.
“I’ll take the middle ground,” Fairchild said, and that he wants to support Main Street while finding the right way to do that.
Berthot did not want to hinder volunteerism, he said, but struggled with the financial side and would like to see the program be self-sufficient.
Commissioners authorized city officials to sign an agreement for a Federal Aviation Administration grant. The $237,800 in federal funding will allow an update in the Airport Layout Plan, and the city would pay $26,400.
The long-range plan is to extend the runway of the Martin Johnson Airport to the south, but in the short-term, that goal is cost prohibitive. The city will need to acquire two acres to the south to do that, but for now updating the ALP will keep the project eligible for funding.
During commissioner comments, Chaney resigned Monday evening as a member of the Chanute Land Bank.
Chaney was appointed when the board increased to five from three members, but said he was stepping down because the board administers a grant program that involves Chaney as a property owner.
Chaney also asked the city to consider repealing unenforced ordinances, such as those against parking on front lawns or feeding stray animals.
Newman gave commissioners an update on the results of the fiber optic broadband promotion. The service was initially designed for a 25 percent take rate, but he said the neighborhoods where it was installed generally have 50 percent.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 510 N. Central, owned by Michael James Tredway; 511 N. Central, owned by Raymond A. Tredway; 516 N.
Central, owned by Jay Alan Tredway; 221 W. Hickory, owned by Helen Smith; 218 S. Kansas, owned by Michael D. Powell; 1323 W. Mulberry, owned by Bonnie M. Padilla; and 525 W. Olive, owned by Samuel Curry, in violation of city code.
