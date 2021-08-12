Neosho County Community College officials announced Thursday that the school will be requiring masks to be worn indoors at all college-controlled facilities for both of its campuses. The move is temporary, and will be evaluated on a weekly basis.
The mandate takes effect Aug. 16, a week before the start of the fall semester. Despite the more stringent protocol, the school will still allow for visitors at its facilities, as well as classes to remain at full capacity.
“The health and safety of our students and employees remains the chief concern of the college during these trying times,” NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said in a press release. “The rise of the Delta variant and the number of breakthrough cases necessitated us returning to masks — at least temporarily until the situation improves.”
Inbody and NCCC’s internal Core Emergency Response Team (CERT) made the call after reviewing updated CDC guidelines as well as consulting with health professionals. Inbody is hopeful that the measure is only temporary, and the school will be able to return to “masks-recommended” in the near future.
“We will be monitoring infection rates and hospital capacities weekly to make the best determination for the college community,” he said.
There are exceptions to the new mandate. Masks will not be required on campus while eating, when alone, or anytime outdoors. Community groups, meanwhile, are still welcome to hold meetings and luncheons on campus, and fans will be welcome to sporting events.
“We encourage our students, employees, as well as members of the community to consider becoming vaccinated in order to slow the spread of this deadly disease and allow us to get back to normalcy,” Inbody said.
