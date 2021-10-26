MATT RENSNICK
Squaring off against four other candidates, including a trio of longtime incumbents, Martha McCoy is aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees.
“I think they need some new blood,” McCoy said, noting that it was a tough decision to run because she’s friends with two of the incumbent candidates. “I thought about running years ago, but knew the Trustees and thought they were doing a good job. But (recently) I started thinking, they’ve been there a long time — let’s get some new blood in there.”
An NCCC alum, McCoy’s ties to the school run deep. She currently serves as President on NCCC’s Alumni Association Board of Directors. McCoy was also employed by the college for a five-year period in the early 90s.
“I just really feel like I have a connection, and it has served me very well throughout my life,” she said. “So I’d like to try and serve them.”
McCoy is delighted with the current trajectory of the school, and is hopeful NCCC will be front and center in promoting its new tech-ed center. McCoy said the multi-million dollar facility will afford students an avenue that differs from the traditional college path.
“Just for them to realize that they don’t really need to go to college if they don’t want to go to college to pursue a career,” she said. “They can also go to our college and pursue a career in a vocational source such as carpentry, or learning to become an electrician. They’re always in demand. A lot of people have started to retire, and we need some new people to fill their shoes.”
McCoy’s relevant background experience includes her current role serving on the Safari Museum Trustee board, Operation Soupline board, and Chanute Community Theatre board. McCoy also previously served a four-year stint as a Chanute City Commissioner. Her credentials include a Master’s Degree in Education, while holding jobs with several universities over the years.
“Being at those types of educational institutions has been very helpful to me,” McCoy said, adding that it has given her unique insight into how four-year universities and community colleges are operated.
McCoy said she believes NCCC is headed in the right direction.
“They are very competitive with the surrounding community colleges, which they need to be,” she said. “Students have a lot of choices of where they can go, and we need to stay competitive. I think they’re doing a really good job, especially bringing in the vocational classes.
“It’s already a very good institution — and I want to help make it better.”
