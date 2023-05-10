HUMBOLDT — The results of a state-required screening program designed to gauge the readiness of kindergarten students were discussed during Monday’s USD 258 Board of Education meeting.
After providing a brief overview of the Ages & Stages Questionnaire (ASQ), Superintendent Amber Wheeler handed it off to Humboldt Elementary School Principal Staci Hudlin.
“Parents can opt out. However, our goal is to get 100 percent of students to participate,” she said.
Hudlin explained that the test is mandated for all incoming preschool and kindergarten students, but that the results are not reliable because of parental influence.
“Parents fill it out,” she said. “So I don’t find that the data is always accurate because of parents’ perceptions of what their child can do.”
As an example, Hudlin said that a parent may have observed their child throwing a ball overhand.
“They may have seen their kid do it one time, but they mark ‘yes’ that they can do it all the time,” she said, noting that questions related to basic motor skills are part of the assessment. “It’s not a great piece of data for us to really (glean) a lot of information off of. It is pretty subjective, so it’s hard to know how accurate the results are when we aren’t the ones administering it.”
While it is not required by the state, Hudlin said that she prefers an instrument known as DIAL-4 screening to assess the readiness and other aspects of child development for those students.
“We’ve chosen to continue to do DIAL screening,” she said. “It gives us a pretty good reflection of where our (incoming) kiddos are and allows us to have a better idea of where they are on a percentile scale.”
Once Hudlin receives the completed survey from parents, she inputs the scores into an online account for tabulation. The results are broken down into areas of concern, moderate concern, and no concern.
“A lot of our 3-year-old preschool students attend because they are on an IEP,” Hudlin explained. “So those students typically show that there is concern, but we’re addressing that through their IEP. But our 4- and 5-year-olds typically show that there is no concern.”
Wheeler noted that the only reason the info was being displayed to board members was that it was state-required. She also spoke of other required assessments administered to students, and said that the data was not yet available. The collection of the ASQ survey results are part of the district’s accreditation process, which Wheeler touched on.
“We’re still working on getting all of that included,” Wheeler said. “Our other areas have to do with social-emotional learning and academic success.”
Wheeler said that she will avoid unveiling an avalanche of data during one board meeting.
“As we finish our strategic plan and start taking these measures and seeing how they fit in there, you’ll start hearing these come up as presentations during board (meetings) throughout the year, instead of showing you them all at once,” she said.
Only four board members were present for the vast majority of the meeting, with a fifth member arriving just prior to adjournment into closed executive session. Those absent were Drake Tillman and Josh Wrestler, with Sandy Whitaker missing the entirety of the open session.
While it was not included as an official part of the agenda, an impressive feat achieved by the Humboldt High School journalism program was briefly mentioned after the program recently captured its 13th consecutive state title.
“We celebrated that today at our staff meeting, (but) it didn’t make it into the report,” Wheeler said.
