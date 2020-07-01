GREG LOWER
A program to help older area residents will take applications beginning Monday.
Farmers Market Vouchers will be available at the Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging. Program Manager Stacy Dickerhoof said the program usually begins the first of June, and was delayed from the start of July by the holiday.
“I just am thrilled to give out the money,” she said.
To receive the vouchers, people must be 60 years of age and older and meet income guidelines of $1,968 per month for a one-person household or $2,658 per month for a two-person household.
Neosho County residents can obtain these vouchers by visiting the SEK-AAA office at 1 W. Ash between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm beginning July 6.
On arrival, applicants can call (620) 431-2980 to fill out the form over the phone. Office staff will bring the vouchers and a form to be signed to the car. Staff will be masked and ask that applicants also wear masks.
For those who are disabled and unable to make the trip, proxy forms are available that can be picked up, filled out and taken back to the office. Once the proxy form is filled out and returned to the office, the recipient can receive a signature form to be delivered to the office in exchange for the vouchers.
The SEK-AAA office has administered the program for five years and has 60 packets of vouchers totaling $2,100. Each recipient receives seven vouchers of $5 each.
Dickerhoof said the vouchers are signed like checks and used with participating farmers markets. Vendors who participate will have signs at their stalls.
Participating Neosho County farmers attend the Main Street Pavilion Farmers Market, the Santa Fe Park Farmers Market and Sparky’s Flea Market.
Recipients do not have to use the vouchers in their own county. Farmers in Allen, Crawford, Labette, Bourbon or other counties will accept the vouchers, and those in Neosho County will accept them from participants from other counties.
Vendors cannot make change in cash for the vouchers if a participant uses a $5 voucher on items that total less than the face value. Dickerhoof advised recipients to have cash to cover purchases over the voucher amount.
The $35 total packet is an increase of $5 from last year.
Dickerhoof said the vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“When they’re gone, they’re gone,” she said.
Applicants who come after the 60 voucher packets are gone will be put on a waiting list, in case other areas have vouchers left over.
The program is funded through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
