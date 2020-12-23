Editor’s note: The following was penned by former Chanute resident Joanie Steele, now of Pittsburg.
This year has been unusual, the virus affected us all.
Staying at home got tiresome, moving from wall to wall.
Food and supplies were delivered and brought to my front door,
By neighbors and loving daughters, staying back six feet or more.
Church service I watched on YouTube, saw the doctor on a Face-Time call.
Other meetings were just canceled, no shopping at the mall.
My great grandbaby’s shower, our family attended on Zoom.
This techie stuff was new to me, but it helped dispel the gloom.
Then I ventured out with a face mask, to vote, pay bills and such.
But wanting to stay healthy, I used plastic gloves to touch.
This Christmas I’m so thankful for the love I still receive
From friends and all my family and from God, I do believe,
As we celebrate this Season with the ones we hold so dear,
I wish you a Merry Christmas and good health in the New Year.
