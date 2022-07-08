GREG LOWER
Back in the days when major metropolitan areas like Wichita and Kansas City had only three television channels, music was sold on black discs called 45s, and north Santa Fe was part of US-169, gasoline retailers had employees who came out to the customers’ cars, filled the tanks and did other chores including checking the oil and tires.
Today, Chard’s Full Service at 1125 N. Santa Fe is one of the last of a disappearing breed. Owner Leroy Chard is in his 59th year in business as a full-service filling station, he said.
He started as an employee of the Chestnut and Finley station when he was in school, Chard said. After leaving college, the owners wanted to focus on the motel west of the gas station, which they sold to him.
“Things have really changed since I started,” he said.
At the time, gas station attendants would come out when a bell rang to announce a customer had driven in across a rubber hose. A uniformed attendant would fill the gas tank, check the oil and tire pressure, wash the windshield, and look under the hood for potential problems like loose cables or hoses.
They accepted payment after the service was completed, and the customer did not have to get out of the car except to maybe go to the restrooms, which were advertised for their cleanliness.
Sometimes stations would offer premiums like dishware as an incentive to fill up. They usually offered minor repairs and maintenance, such as lubricating parts, adjusting valves or carburetor work.
The station sold Conoco gasoline when Chard first worked there, and later Fina.
“As companies went out, why, it changed,” he said.
The sign still says Total, but he now is an independent retailer.
At one time, Chanute had 27 service stations, Chard said. Today the number of self-service retailers has declined, and customers take care of most of the maintenance.
Modern technology has eliminated the need for lubrication and valve adjustments, and fuel injection has eliminated carburetors. Chard still fixes tires and batteries, but most of the repairs ended after the station was flooded.
A customer came in with a gas cap problem, Chard said, and he was able to locate an unused, chrome cap to fit a 1971 vehicle.
Before the 1970s, “regular” gasoline and higher-octane “premium” fuel contained lead-compound additives. Those were eliminated to reduce air pollution, and alcohol blends restored octane and cut oil imports.
Chard no longer sells leaded gas, and does not sell alcohol blends. He sells a lot of fuel for lawn mowers, which he said are not made to handle alcohol.
But he also has a good turnover of return customers, Chard said.
“There’s always stuff to do,” he said. “There’s not a lot of slack time.”
He appreciates the customers who have stayed with him all this time.
He enjoys working with people, which is why he became involved in the Chanute city commission, he said. Beginning in the early 1990s, Chard served 16 years on the commission, including five as mayor and five as vice-mayor.
Chard is also a regular donor to local blood drives and has given 33 gallons and three pints. He is preparing for the upcoming drive, he said.
People ask almost every day how long he intends to keep up the business.
“I’ve got a few years on me,” Chard said.
His grandson, Cameron Harris, has worked at the station for more than 15 years, but Chard is not sure if he will continue it.
“The paperwork now is astronomical,” Chard said.
Inside the office, he has a gas pump from an even earlier time.
“It’s not for sale,” Chard said. “It’s just a good ol’ antique.”
“I’m an antique,” he added.
