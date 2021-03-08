GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners on Monday evening heard about the upcoming 19-month Kansas Department of Transportation project on US-169.
KDOT engineer Wayne Gudmonson, who spoke last week to Neosho County commissioners, gave his presentation on the $32 million project to city officials at Monday’s regular commission meeting. The project, scheduled to be completed in December 2022, is expected to begin Wednesday.
Gudmonson said officials were not sure about the start date because of a late change in the detour signs. The official detour was supposed to use
US-75 between K-47 and K-39 until a bridge on K-39 west of Chanute was damaged. Instead, the detour will use US-59 between K-47 and K-39, at least until
$205,000 in bridge repairs are completed in mid-April.
Officials expect to use variable sign boards for the detour, Gudmonson said, so the project can start this week.
The US-169 project is supposed to be open to traffic by Nov. 18, 2022, but Gudmonson said the contractor completed a previous project 70 days early and could have the second phase of the project done in five months instead of the contracted six.
The total project will begin at 140th Road and go 1.6 miles north of the Allen County line. Gudmonson said it will not connect to a previous rebuilding project on US-169. The four-lane section of US-169 between K-39 and 35th Street will be patched instead of rebuilt.
Planning discussion
Commissioners Monday evening also looked over a strategic plan that City Manager Todd Newman said will go alongside the annual budget. He said city staff has been working on the plan for six to seven m onths, and every department has an overview in it of 2020. The plan also shows how the city’s debt will extend through the coming years.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said the plan will be a great reference.
“It’s a great start,” he said.
Commissioner Sam Budreau said the plan brings back some old concepts and aligns with the budget in a more pictorial form, not just numbers.
Newman asked that the commission consider approval of the plan before it goes into the budget process, and said he would bring it back at the first commission meeting in April on April 12.
Commissioners took no action on whether to seek a comprehensive plan and zoning review.
The current plan was adopted in 2001 and Urban Planner Juliet Bell Richey of Garver said in a presentation last month that organizations typically update their plans every 10 to 20 years.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said he wanted to avoid controversies that developed 20 years ago when the current plan was created, and Budreau proposed creating an addendum to the existing plan, which should be at a lower cost.
Officials also pointed to the possibility that conditions could change during the eight to ten months it would take to develop a plan. Some of the uncertainties include the impact on Plummer Avenue from the US-169 project. Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer recommended waiting to see how the COVID-19 pandemic situation settles.
Chaney also said the trend of small housing could become an important factor.
Other city business
In other business, the commission met with Mara Jordan of the Bit & Spur Saddle Club, who proposed a rubber duck derby.
Jordan’s plan was to hold an event in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, which normally is the first weekend in May.
In the past, the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum has held duck races at the Maring Aquatic Center lazy river, which opens the week before Memorial Day. Jordan proposed using a drainage ditch along 2nd Street as an alternative site, but commissioners were reluctant about that location.
Newman reported that city buildings have reopened to the public, except for the auditorium and Central Park pavilion, which will reopen April 1.
He also said the city has developed a three-month payment plan for utility users hit hard by the February cold weather.
The plan would split the utility spike over three months, with no fees or interest added. Newman said Chanute avoided rate hikes, but customers will see an increase from additional usage during the cold.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 602 N. Washington, owned by Bradley Q. Campbell; 424 S. Malcolm, owned by Leslie C. Longberg; 1219 N. Steuben, owned by Victor and Barbara Kelley; 222 W. Mulberry, owned by RW Houdashelt Jr. and Laurie Norris Houdashelt; 318 S. Allen, owned by Danny R. Romine; and 127 S. Grant, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals, in violation of city code.
