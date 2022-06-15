GREG LOWER
Main Street Chanute has reduced its budget request to the city to the previous amount.
The Main Street Board of Directors discussed the change during Wednesday’s monthly meeting. The organization previously requested $40,000, but has updated the request to the usual $32,000.
The group approved giving the interview committee more flexibility in seeking a replacement for director Martha McCoy, who has resigned. Members also approved removing McCoy from the checking signature cards.
The board discussed the upcoming Farmers Market Cruise Night on June 28 and adding children’s activities to the event. They also talked about the possibility of having church youth group car washes in conjunction with the weekly market.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez, in response to questions at Monday’s Chanute city commission meeting, said he is waiting on the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation to notify him whether developers of the 1899 Masonic Temple building renovation have received tax credits on the project. He said there are two other options available if that is not approved.
The CRDA has three downtown-living projects going, Godinez said, including two apartments and an AirBnB. The Chanute Housing Improvement Program still has $160,000 in funding available for low-income housing improvements.
