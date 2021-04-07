GREG LOWER
Members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee looked over a proposal for a downtown public restroom during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
City Manager Todd Newman said city staff has been working on a grant application for some time and he brought the proposal to the committee for its input. The proposal will go to the Chanute city commission Monday.
The building would be located south of the Chanute Regional Development Authority building on Lincoln Avenue. A Fort Scott architect prepared the plans, and it would cost an estimated $50,000 with the city doing construction work.
The location is close to the Chanute Police Department, the Octave Chanute park, and the Heroes Way hiking and biking trail. The grant would be for around $30,000 in materials and the application is due next week for awarding in late May or early June.
The building would have a small lobby and Newman said it would be a multi-purpose building with heating and air conditioning. City staff would unlock it in mornings and the restrooms would be handicapped-accessible.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said building it to resist vandalism added to the cost, but Newman said it may still be feasible to build if the city does not receive the grant.
The committee also discussed quotes of $14,100 to $18,900 to put bricks around the posts at the Main Street Pavilion. The committee recommended red bricks to match the roof. That proposal will also go before the city commission on Monday.
NCCC students set to
beautify downtown
About 40 students from three Neosho County Community College athletic teams will work downtown Sunday morning for a community service project.
Sponsored by the City of Chanute and the Downtown Revitalization Committee, volunteers will spend their time spreading mulch downtown. The primary focus of the project is to beautify the area for the spring months.
Students will be asked to complete the task Sunday morning and will be served lunch upon completion.
“This is a definite win all-around, as students generally need volunteer hours for scholarships they may have earned during the year,” said NCCC Director of Development and Marketing Kelly Colter.
For further information, contact NCCC during regular business hours.
