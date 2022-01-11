STU BUTCHER
HUMBOLDT — Wow. There are a lot of Humboldts in this world, but yes, Humboldt, Kansas is on the list of the 2022 “52 Places” published by the New York Times.
The newspaper describes it: “Our annual list of destinations to visit this year looks at spots where visitors can be part of the solution to problems like overtourism and climate change.”
Humboldt is No. 36.
Gabriela Herman of the Times wrote the description.
“In 2016, a group of Kansas locals who had left decades ago began asking themselves, ‘What would it take to move back home?’ The answer lay in tiny Humboldt, two hours southwest of Kansas City with a population of fewer than 2,000 people. With the support of the local community, the group established an organization, A Bolder Humboldt, to revitalize rural living, with the town becoming an unexpected and affordable oasis of cool surrounded by fields of wheat and soybeans. A Bolder Humboldt has already opened shops, community gardens and co-working spaces, with a boutique hotel, a honky-tonk bar and a bookstore all in the works. Outdoor movies are screened on the town square, and the whole town participates in an annual water fight. Base Camp is a collection of lakeside rental cabins at the edge of town, and cyclists can ride a 60-mile trail to nearby Lawrence and the University of Kansas. Humboldt is betting these elevated experiences will draw both locals and tourists to the glories of the Great Plains.”
“It’s pretty amazing to be pointed out in a worldwide list,” said Cole Herder, city administrator. “And for them to pick us in the top 12 of the US is pretty incredible.”
He said the small town has accomplished a dream by working hard.
Herder noted that while the community was struggling in 2007, the city council promoted a Public Square speaker. Herder admitted he was skeptical, but the process got the community involved and the roots were established.
B&W Custom Truck Beds owner Joe Works was involved then and is still involved, along with his local family members.
“Joe saw a desire in the community to do something better,” Herder said.
Some things worked, and some didn’t, but the establishment of A Bolder Humboldt five years ago, spearheaded by Joe’s son Josh Works “kind of hit the formula,” Herder said.
“This is a pretty big arrow to be pointed at our little town, but we plan to rise to this occasion,” said Josh Works.
He said the old Bailey Hotel is nearly ready to reopen its doors sometime in the first quarter of this year, complete with a brunch restaurant and cocktail bar. Also slated to open in the coming months are a new bookstore, whiskey bar and the much-anticipated Union Works Brewery.
Herder said the exposure is bound to boost tourism.
“They may not drop everything and come next week, but they may be planning to next year,” he said.
By the way, No. 1 on the list was Chioggia, Italy.
The other US locations include Queens, New York; Cobscook Shores, Maine; Hoonah, Alaska; Cleveland, Ohio; The Great Highway, San Francisco; Little Calumet River, Chicago; Estes Park, Colo.; Sarasota, Florida; Santa Cruz County, California; Saguaro National Park, Arizona; and Bronzeville, Milwaukee.
