After Brian Campbell resigned in January, administrators began to search for possible replacements. According to USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams, the school interviewed four prospects, but did not make a hire.
“We interviewed two applicants around Spring Break, then we started the process again. We then interviewed two more applicants, but we just didn’t think anyone was a good fit,” Adams said.
To district staff, Adams offered the following statement: Effective with the 2020-21 school year, Matt Koester will become the Interim High School Principal at CHS.
“Make no mistake, this is in no way a demotion for Mr. Koester,” he said. “Rather, this represents an extremely dedicated leader and professional that is rising up to the current challenges and needs of the district he is so loyal to. It is also of extreme importance that we all understand Mr. Koester’s current position as Assistant Superintendent will not be going away, but rather pressing pause as we properly triage the needs of the district.”
Adams said the vacancy will be posted again on October 1 as they attempt to find the best permanent fit.
