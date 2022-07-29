MATT RESNICK
ERIE — With the Neosho County Commission 1st District at stake, three candidates shared their viewpoints on a series of topics at Thursday night’s candidate forum at the Fairgrounds Event Center.
The Republican candidates vying for the seat are incumbent Paul Westhoff and challengers Dustie Elsworth and Joshua White. There are no Democrats or other candidates running, so next week’s primary will decide the race.
Moderated by Don Alexander, candidates received a maximum of three minutes of speaking time per question.
In the opening reply to the first question, Elsworth told the well-attended crowd that he’s more than capable for the job.
“I bring to the table experience, hard knocks — building something from the ground up,” he said, noting that he operates his own farming business. “If I fail, there is no safety net.”
Elsworth added that he has expertise in budgeting and negotiating prices.
“Going out and buying equipment — what’s the best deals we can get? What are the best deals for the taxpayer?” he said.
Ensuring taxpayer funds are spent efficiently and with purpose will be a top priority of his if elected, he said.
“Whatever you do, you need to do it in a way that you are getting the most out of every dollar for the taxpayers of this county,” he said. “All of my (business) experience definitely gives me an edge to be able to look at those budgets and getting the most out of every dollar, without having to place a lot of burden on the taxpayer.”
Westhoff said that the budget process was extremely difficult to flesh out, citing rising fuel and housing prices and inflation.
“You’ve got to balance the scale,” he said. “You have to keep the county running, but you don’t want to hammer the taxpayers.”
Westhoff said he views taxpayer dollars like he would his own money.
“When you try to spend it, spend it correctly at all times,” said Westhoff, who was elected to his first term as county commissioner in 2014 and re-elected four years later.
Galesburg-native White said he has extensive managerial credentials and has also previously worked in human resources.
“The first thing we have to do is make sure that we are properly spending all of the money we are already getting,” he said, noting that it will be virtually impossible to lower taxes. “Everything is going through the roof with Road and Bridge (Department). Some of the stuff is double and triple what it was a year and a half ago.”
White made the Road and Bridge Department a focal point early in the discussion, emphasizing the department’s ongoing personnel woes.
“We can’t continue to operate the way we’re operating,” he said. “We have a payroll issue with Road and Bridge right now. We’ve got to retain the guys we’ve got and we have to figure out a way to hire new people.”
Wind farms and zoning
Candidates were asked their stance on wind farms, a polarizing issue in the area. Westhoff was given the first crack at the question, saying that he previously voted against them and would do so again. He added that the county generates significant revenue from its Neosho Ridge Wind PILOT fund, totaling $1 million a year in lieu of taxes. He indicated that the drawbacks of the vast expanse of solar and wind combines are not worth it for nearby residents of the county.
“There’s people living over there in that footprint that’s having to live with those things every day,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of complaints about noise, especially noise.”
Responding to the second part of the question, Westhoff said that he’s opposed to countywide zoning measures.
“I don’t think we should zone. I think that would be a big mistake,” he said. “Especially since most of District 1 is rural.”
White did not implicitly state a yes or no answer to the wind farm question, but his response strongly suggested that he was in favor of them.
“I have a real problem telling landowners what they can and cannot do with their property,” he said. “I don’t see the problem. I know some people don’t like the lights.”
White said that wind farms have had a positive financial impact on Neosho County.
“There were a lot of businesses that crawled out of holes because of these guys being here,” he said. “It was a great thing for the county and (its) businesses.”
Elsworth said that with a project of that scope, every taxpayer deserves a fair shake, but that some have not received one.
“I felt like the other side — what you would call a non-lease-holder – never really got a fair shake,” he said. “I felt like we could have negotiated the contracts a whole lot better.”
Elsworth noted that the county is two years removed from construction of the wind farm, and infrastructure damages resulting from the project exceed $1 million.
“That still hasn’t been taken care of,” he said.
Elsworth added that the county should be selective with its zoning permits.
“We don’t need comprehensive, all-around zoning,” he said. “We can target zone and hit very specific zoning types.”
Hiring practices
The candidates were asked about ideas for incentivizing applications for prospective employees. In addition to Road and Bridge, the county has struggled to fill positions and retain personnel in a number of other departments.
“We need to become more competitive with wages,” Elsworth said. “The problem is, there’s only ‘x’ amount of dollars out there. We’re going to have to figure out how to get those rates up and complete more (projects) with less. I think that’s the only way you’re going to be able to do it.”
Westhoff said it’s just flat out difficult for the county to compete with the private sector.
“I had a commissioner in Miami County tell me that truck drivers can go to Pepsi and drive a truck for $25 an hour and get a $5,000 (hiring) bonus. So that’s pretty hard to compete with,” he said. “We’ve got problems in every department and it’s hard to retain.”
Westhoff said the City of Chanute is outpacing the county on the wage scale.
“When Chanute is offering them $19 an hour and we’re offering them $13 or $14, where do you think they’re going to go?” he said. “We’ve lost several dispatchers to Chanute over that and some to Labette County.”
White echoed comments made by Elsworth.
“Trying to do more with less — there’s no doubt,” he said.
White said that the pay scale had been raised at the Sheriff’s Department.
“From what I hear, their retention has gone up,” he said, although Westhoff noted that the Sheriff’s Department is currently understaffed. “We have to figure out a way to get competitive.”
CRDA
Candidates were also asked if the county should continue its support of the Chanute Regional Development Authority, and if they believe that CRDA has put forth an economic project that has benefited the 1st District community with permanent jobs.
“Not that I recollect on,” Westhoff said, adding that he believes CRDA Director Matt Godinez is attempting to make inroads in the 1st District.
White did not directly answer whether it’s a benefit to the 1st District.
“We’ve got to look at this thing as just not District 1 — we have to look at this thing as Neosho County,” he said.
White indicated that CRDA’s focus has been primarily in the Chanute area, and that the jobs that have been added have positively affected the other two districts.
“That’s still a good thing for all of us, you guys,” he said. “We can’t just focus on District 1; we’re all in the same boat. We’ve got to support where we can grow the tax base, because it affects everybody in this county.”
Elsworth said he needs to further examine the topic.
“I would really have to look at exactly what the county is doing support-wise, money-wise, and make a determination. Are we getting the most out of our dollars that we are giving to them?” he said. “Even if they are adding jobs up there, they are increasing revenues and hopefully growing other businesses because they are bringing in jobs.”
Elsworth added that county taxpayers also pay into the Southeast Regional Planning Commission. Helmed by Godinez, the entity is similar in scope to CRDA.
“What are we getting from our dollars that are spent from that regional development, too?” he said. “I don’t know that we’re getting everything we need to be getting from the dollars we’re spending there.”
Duplication of expenses
Candidates were asked about the city and county duplicating expenses for some services.
“It’s unbelievable that we’re in this position that we’re in,” White said. “People are not spending taxpayer money properly.”
White said duplication of expenses for a rural county makes no sense.
“I don’t know what our current relationship is with the city or how much time we spend dealing with them — but let’s not kid ourselves, (Chanute) is 50 percent of the population in this county,” he said. “We need to be working with them consistently.”
White noted last year’s split of dispatching services, as the city broke with the county to provide that service separately.
“I can’t do anything but shake my head,” he said. “At one time, I heard they’re probably spending $600,000 more than they used to to operate that thing over what they were paying the county.”
White dinged the city and county for the inability to negotiate a new deal and avert the breakup, adding that if elected, he would make it a top priority to “dig into.”
Elsworth expressed concern about the optics of the county’s relationship with the city.
“Sometimes I feel like those commissioners don’t get in there and really work with the city council to be able to figure out problems,” he said. “Hopefully, I can help to improve those relationships.”
Westhoff claimed that the county and city had mended fences, but it didn’t last. Despite having been a commissioner for the past eight years, Westhoff said he has no idea why the city broke off its 911 services.
“It’s a bad deal,” he said. “Don’t duplicate stuff like that in the future.”
County Administrator
Due to the complex nature of local governments, candidates were asked if they were in favor of hiring a county administrator to run the day-to-day business of the county.
Elsworth and Westhoff were essentially on the same page, saying that they would be opposed. The primary rationale was that budget dollars would be better spent elsewhere.
“Adding an administrator is going to be nothing more than another salary that we’re going to try to figure out how to pay for,” Elsworth said.
Westhoff agreed.
“I would not want one,” he said. “Like Dustie said, it’s just another job.”
White offered a different perspective.
“I think we should absolutely reach out to other county counties and figure out if anybody’s done this or not,” he said. “There’s a reason why these cities have a city manager.”
Editor’s note: The 1st District encompasses Centerville Township, Chetopa Township, Erie, Galesburg, Grant Township, Ladore Township, Lincoln Township, Mission Township, Shiloh Township, St. Paul, Stark, Thayer and Walnut Grove Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.