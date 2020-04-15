The Neosho County 911 system has added a data and situational awareness tool to gather location and other information during an emergency.
The 911 Communications system has added Jurisdiction View, which is available to 911 centers from RapidSOS through its free software application RapidSOS Portal.
“We are very excited to have been one of the first agencies to receive the Jurisdiction View feature,” 911 Director Lori Nally said. “There have been numerous times when getting a location from a caller has been difficult. Now with the Jurisdiction View capability, this will allow our department to pinpoint a more accurate location on the caller.
“We’ve never had this kind of situational awareness before.”
The app provides real-time caller location from iPhones and Android phones as well as information from connected vehicles, digital health devices, buildings and mobile applications like Uber. The information is displayed on a satellite map of Neosho County.
