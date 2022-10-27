MATT RESNICK
More than two months in the making, the Chanute High School Blue Comet Theatre League will unveil its production “The Wacky Horror Cyber Show” to community members Saturday evening.
Composed of six vignettes, the production is billed as a comedy. One of the scenes features a depressed pumpkin asking existential questions.
The show was filmed, making it unique from the theatre league’s live performances. It also marks the first time that the theatre league has featured teachers in a show.
The production consists of 17 different sets, a staggering number in comparison to live performances. CHS’s broadcast production class, Comet Vision, was responsible for the filming and editing of the approximately one-hour production.
The filming aspect afforded CHS students an opportunity to broaden their horizons, as students involved described it as film acting. After a week of auditions, students then learned about script analysis as well as methods and memorization. Additionally, students were split up between acting and stagecraft, or set design.
CHS students were treated to a matinee of the show on Wednesday, and were also asked to vote on several categories related to the show. A red carpet awards presentation revealing the voting results will take place after the show Saturday night.
One of the show’s performers, CHS senior Anita Staker, said there was a sharp contrast between filming and live stage performances.
“It’s not like anything I’ve ever done before. It was honestly a curveball,” Staker said. “It wasn’t too hard to adjust to, but it’s new territory.”
Staker described it as strange having to watch herself during the editing process.
“Never in my life have I watched myself perform. It was just a surreal experience,” she said. “I personally prefer doing plays that are live and legitimate theatre over this, but this was still a really interesting experience, especially for someone who would like to be a Hollywood actor.”
Starring as the depressed pumpkin in the vignette “Pumpkin Hotline,” Kayleigh Watts said she thoroughly enjoyed the process.
“I thought it was really interesting to see how everything came together,” Watts said. “It’s a peculiar feeling, acting with a camera in front of you.”
Watts said that seeing herself on screen allowed her to make adjustments.
“You don’t really know what you’re doing on stage as much as you’d like, until you get out and see it from the audience’s perspective,” she said.
Watts was also fond of the wardrobe.
“I thought there were some really cool costumes,” she said. “I especially enjoyed my costume and the costumes that were in my vignette.”
Watts also lauded the set designs.
“There were really neat details that went into a lot of different rooms,” she said. “It was really fun, and overall just a really good experience to have.”
Vignettes include: Does it have to be a Raven, Candy Lawyers, Pumpkin Hotline, Bloody Mary, Lady Killer, and Howling Hannah. The vignettes were written by Finn Kobler and published by Dramatic Publishing Company.
The show starts at 7 pm in the CHS auditorium. Doors open at 6 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.