ERIC SPRUILL
Despite cold conditions Wednesday, students in the Chanute High School chapter of Future Farmers of America took part in Drive Your Tractor to School Day, as part of National FFA Week.
The stiff northerly wind was both a blessing and a curse. With several tractors donning American flags, the wind gave Old Glory a chance to be displayed in all its beauty.
But for the four tractors without cabs that left their drivers exposed to the elements, it was more an act of bravery.
“This being just the second year to offer this program here at Chanute, we are starting to see some real growth,” said FFA instructor Caitlyn Wedel. “Last year we had two tractors and this year we had eight family tractors, which is a good turnout.”
Wedel said the week is meant to promote the organization.
“It’s to bring awareness to FFA, basically show everyone how many students are actually involved in it,” she said. “Throughout the year, we are pretty busy and this is a week where we get to sit around and have fun.”
The group kicked off its celebration on Tuesday morning by signing their official charter that re-established FFA at the high school. The last record of FFA at the school was in 1969.
Wedel, who was hired to teach Ag Science last year, applied to establish a new chapter.
Students took turns signing their names to the document, followed by sharing donuts.
Later that night, the students held a cookout at Tractor Supply, where they gave away free hamburgers to farmers to show appreciation for all their hard work.
The group met again on Wednesday for a game night in the gym.
The program also included themed days for wearing western and FFA apparel, as well as Camo and ‘Merica Day.
On Friday, FFA and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) will prepare and serve breakfast to the staff and teachers at the school.
