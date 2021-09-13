MATT RESNICK
Demographic data released at the most recent USD 413 Board of Education meeting shows an uptick in the district’s male student-body population and a decrease in female students.
The district’s male student population rose to 52 percent in 2020, which represents a 1.3 percent increase from 2019. The district’s female student population decreased by 1.3 percent — falling from 49. 3 to roughly 48 percent for the same time period, or program year.
The total male student population is 52.04 percent, while their counterparts check in at 47.96 percent. Those numbers are in the general vicinity of overall state K-12 demographic data — 51 to 49 male to female ratio. The total K-12 student population for the district is 1,863. The biggest disparity is seen at Chanute High School. Among 578 total CHS students, the population is 53 percent male and 47 percent female.
“I do find it interesting that our male population is growing and our female population is decreasing,” said Tracy Russell, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, who presented the data to the board. “I don’t know what that means, but it’s kind of interesting to look at — like, 48 percent of our students are female.”
For race/ethnicity, USD 413 is composed of: White, 83 percent; Hispanic, 8.63 percent; Other, 6.44 percent; and African-American, 1.18 percent. The state comparison average is: White, 63 percent; Hispanic, 20.47 percent; Other, 9.41; and African-American, 6.84.
Those categorized as economically-disadvantaged represent 61 percent of the student body. The district has a much higher rate of economically-disadvantaged students when compared to the state average, which is 47 percent.
“We are quite a bit higher than the state average,” Russell said.
English Language Learners students make up 2.6 percent of Chanute Public Schools’ total student population, while the state average is 9.7 percent. District demographic results for students with disabilities is at 17 percent, while the state average is approximately 16 percent.
Demographic data for the 2021 program year has yet to be released.
Personnel decisions made after closed executive session at the regular meeting Sept. 7 were:
Employments: Danielle Bagshaw, lunch duty; Sherri Bagshaw, extended contract days (20) for 2021-22 school year; Kevin Blair, PDC representative; Dustin Fox, lunch duty; Karen Graham, CHS PUPP sponsor; Doug Jackett, lunch (two periods); Caitlyn LaHaye, lunch duty; Teri Lund, lunch duty; Nick Nothern, Royster Middle School assistant wrestling coach; Amanda Ostrander, 2021-22 Community Learning Center Director; Max Ruark, lunch duty; Tammy Spiva, food service.
Resignations: Jeff Mason, USD 413 campus police officer; Dan Thompson, bus driver.
