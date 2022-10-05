Fall and football will be featured activities in Chanute this weekend.
For Homecoming, Chanute High School has added a parade to its downtown pep rally.
The Friday parade, featuring the CHS marching band and floats, will travel along Main Street at 3 pm, ending at the Main Street Pavilion for the pep rally.
Coronation will be 6:30 pm that evening at Chanute Community Sports Complex preceding the Homecoming football game vs Fort Scott that kicks off at 7.
Candidates are: for queen, Lena Aguilar, Brinly Bancroft, Tyra Bogle, Ava Harvey and Grace Thompson; and for king, Brady Hurt, Ty Leedy, Dagen Dean, Rawley Chard and Trey Dillow.
Bridgewood Cabinetry is providing free admission to see the 5-0 Blue Comets in action.
On Saturday, the Citywide Garage Sale, sponsored by the Chanute Tribune, will be held. Maps of the garage sales will be printed in both the Friday and Saturday Tribune.
Also Saturday morning is Chanute Lions Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest will be held from 10 am to noon. Theme is “My Favorite Thing About Kansas.”
Individuals and teams will compete at Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers Park, sidewalk by Main Street train tracks.
Chalk will be provided. The 2022 Oktoberfest is planned 4 pm to 10 pm Saturday downtown in front of CRDA and The Outsiders Bar & Grill, 1 and 3 W. Main.
There is free admission for the age 21+ event.
The evening will include music by Subject 2 Change, games, and German style food and beer.
Sponsored by Chanute Rotary Club and Outsiders, all proceeds will benefit local organizations.
