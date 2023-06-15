Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay

Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay

 

The Chanute Public Library has rescheduled “The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas and US History,” a presentation and discussion by Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay at 2 p.m. June 18th at the Chanute Public Library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program.

This program is also part of the 150th anniversary celebration of Chanute.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments