The Chanute Public Library has rescheduled “The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas and US History,” a presentation and discussion by Dr. Michaeline Chance-Reay at 2 p.m. June 18th at the Chanute Public Library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program.
This program is also part of the 150th anniversary celebration of Chanute.
The mythology of the Harvey girls looms large in Kansas history and across the western United States. The Fred Harvey Company, concessionaire along the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, offered young women employment opportunities as waitresses and tour guides. These women played a role in the economic and cultural history of Kansas and the American southwest.
This talk includes stories of women employed by the company as well as its founder, Fred Harvey, who lived in Leavenworth and opened his first lunchroom depot along the line in Topeka.
Chance-Reay is professor emeritus of women studies and education at Kansas State University.
“Women in the 19th and early 20th centuries who wanted jobs or careers outside of the home had few choices,” said Chance-Reay. “But the Harvey Company offered unique opportunities. It was demanding work but it provided a decent salary in a protected environment, in addition to travel and adventure.”
“The Harvey Girls: Women’s Roles in Railroads, Kansas, and US History” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Speakers Bureau, featuring humanities-based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
Contact the Chanute Public Library at 620-431-3820 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
