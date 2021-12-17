MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School and Chanute Elementary, along with many other schools across the United States, went into lockdown mode Friday. Some cancelled classes altogether.
The alarming situation was the result of viral TikTok videos referencing threats of potential shootings and bombings that were to occur in schools on Dec. 17.
The threats come on the heels of the high-profile school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, in which four students were killed and several others seriously injured.
“During the previous week, a TikTok challenge began and spread through that platform in which users were implored to issue a threat of violence against schools,” read a Friday announcement from USD 413. The document further stated that district personnel had been closely monitoring the situation and were in contact with local law enforcement due to a threat they viewed as credible.
At approximately 9 am Friday, district officials were tipped off of the threat, allegedly involving a former CHS student. The individual reportedly made threats directed at CHS and CES. The message, which was sent to district parents, did not confirm whether the local threat came from TikTok.
“All threats made to student and staff safety are taken seriously and as such, initiate district protocols,” the announcement read, noting that the protocol entailed a lockdown of each of the district’s four buildings. “District administrators were in personal contact with local law enforcement, who then facilitated an area-wide effort to discern the threat’s credibility.”
Just before 11 am, law enforcement confirmed with USD 413 that the threat was not credible. Additionally, little evidence has emerged as to the credibility of any other viral TikTok threats nationwide. USD 413’s lockdown was lifted and school activities resumed as previously scheduled.
“As a parent of multiple students within our district, I am intimately aware of the visceral response to any threat to the well-being of our young people,” said USD 413 Public Relations Director Jared Wheeler.
Wheeler addressed “intense” concerns of the district withholding information about the lockdown. He did not elaborate on the exact nature of those concerns.
“In these situations, the best practice is to limit confusion and decrease volatility by shepherding communication until our information is concrete and credible,” Wheeler said, adding that the district appreciates the patience of all parents. “Your student’s safety is of the highest priority at all times. In situations such as these, the very best assistance which can be given is calm, which also happens to be one of the more difficult characteristics to summon.”
Friday was the final day of classes before the winter break for USD 413 students. Students are set to return for the second semester on Jan. 4.
