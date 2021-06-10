Robert Magobet
The 2021 spring athletic season is wrapped up and that means it’s time for The Chanute Tribune All-Area announcement for athletes from area high schools and Neosho County Community College.
Chanute
Baseball
The Blue Comets had an overall record of 12-9 and a SEK record of 10-2. Shortstop and pitcher Kam Koester and designated hitter Aaron Robertson were at the center of the action during most of the wins, leading to their All-Area nods. Koester led the team in hitting with a .466 average, a home run and 16 RBI. Robertson put up a .361 average, good for third on the team, with 16 RBI.
Koester was also the ace on the mound, going 6-3 as a starter with 43 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA, the best on the team.
Softball
The Lady Blue Comets had an overall record of 13-8 and a 9-3 League record. The two student-athletes selected for All-Area are shortstop Brinly Bancroft and pitcher Kamri Naff.
Bancroft had a .474 average, four home runs and 28 RBI. Naff at the plate led the team with a .492 average, a homer and 17 RBI.
In the circle, Naff went 6-3 with 96 strikeouts, a 2.73 ERA, and 37 walks in 92 innings of work.
Track
Chanute finished fourth in the Class 4A State Championships with 50 points, and Rawley Chard, an All-Area selection, scored 38 points and took gold in the 200m dash in Wichita. He also took second in the 400m dash, and was on the gold medal-winning, school record-setting 4x100m and 4x400m relays.
On the girls side, Madison Hughes was chosen All-Area after grabbing second place in the 100m and 200m dash in Paola, which qualified her for State.
Golf
Chanute’s Drayton Cleaver solidified his All-Area selection thanks to winning every SEK golf meet this year and placing third at State golf. As one of the better golfers in Chanute history, he is also currently the No. 1 golfer in the SEK.
His teammate, Jake Caldwell, was also given an All-Area nod thanks to registering 10th place at the Class 4A Regional in Independence. Caldwell is the No. 10 golfer in the SEK.
Tennis
Blue Comet tennis players Hayden Newton and Kaidan Frederick advanced to Day 2 of the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament in Topeka. The doubles team managed seventh place, which is good for All-Area selections.
Humboldt
Baseball
Pitcher and shortstop Trey Sommer and shortstop Gavin Page Jr. are All-Area nods for their performances throughout the season. Sommer put up a .352 average with 24 RBI, while on the mound he had a 2-2 record with 50 strikeouts. Page hit .377 with 19 ribbies, and won two games as pitcher with 35 strikeouts.
Softball
Pitcher Brooklyn Ellis, an All-Area player, helped her team go 19-4 and finish as the Class 2A Regional runner-ups. For the year, she was 16-4.
Track
Two Humboldt track and field athletes earned medals at the 2A Track and Field State Championships in Wichita. Jada Dangerfield and Drew Wilhite are All-Area selections in 2021. Dangerfield registered eighth in the shot put, while Wilhite finished second in the 800m with a new personal record.
Erie
Track
Future Pittsburg State track athlete Dawson Lehman won the State title in the 2A 400m dash at the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships for an All-Area selection.
Altoona-Midway
Track
Josh Meigs and Alex Troutman are All-Area selections for their performances at the Three Rivers League meet. Both Meigs and Troutman are League champions, with Meigs picking up his gold medal in the long jump and Troutman grabbing first place in the javelin.
NCCC
Baseball
The Panthers ended the year with a 27-27 record and a trip to the Sub-Regional Finals last month. Helping the team were lead hitter and first baseman Mason Lundgrin and outfielder Andrew Brautman, two All-Area selections. Lundgrin hit .433 with 12 home runs and 74 RBI, while Brautman batted .374 with 14 dingers and 60 RBI.
Softball
Assisting the team to a No. 20 national ranking, a 28-26 record, and a winning season for the first time since 2015, Kirsten Birdwell and Katie Boline are All-Area student-athletes. Birdwell had an average of .376 with 44 RBI and 19 home runs – third in the KJCCC. Boline at the plate hit .384 with 28 ribbies and six homers.
Track
NCCC’s track and field team ended the season at the Region VI Championships, and while NCCC didn’t qualify anyone for the National Championships, Jesus Molto and Desiree Guerra still accomplished some solid performances.
Molto registered lifetime PRs in the 100m and 200m, racking up four overall. Guerra PR’d in three of her events, including obliterating her previous personal best in the women’s 5,000m by 29 seconds.
Soccer
With a new head coach, NCCC finished 6-5 and did well enough to host the first round of the Region VI playoffs at the Chanute Community Sports Complex last month. The two All-Area selections, Alessandro Garcia and Guilherme Oliveira, were vital in many of these games, with Garcia scoring six goals on the year, and Oliveiria registering four scores and six points.
