GREG LOWER
Being current on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Neosho County means navigating conflicting information from a variety of sources.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that Neosho County has had 2,208 total cases. The Neosho County Health Department reports 2,306 cases.
KDHE, in a ranking of counties released Wednesday, placed Neosho County in last place (105) for vaccinations at 23 percent. Another page of KDHE’s website shows the county at 45.03 percent vaccinated.
The problem is compounded by different methodology from county to county.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr offered no opinion on the discrepancies, but said the state-level figures are not always the same because the KDHE is not as quick to receive the information.
“It takes them a couple of days sometimes,” she said.
She said the pandemic has been trying for everyone and they are all doing the best they can.
“We understand the need of the people,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard.”
NCHD reported Thursday that there were 92 active cases in the county with 94 people quarantined, 2,173 recovered and 41 total deaths.
Based on previous NCHD reports, the county peaked at 165 active cases on Dec. 17, 2020, before vaccination drives, and reached no active cases on June 1. Since then, there have been 419 more cases, including five deaths.
Neosho County updates its statistics on Tuesdays and Thursdays while Wilson County updates its own on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and includes ages and vaccination status of those who test positive.
As of Wednesday, the Wilson County Health Department reported 1,237 total cases and 75 hospitalizations with 23 deaths. WCHD reported 53 active cases and of 11 new cases since Monday, nine were unvaccinated patients, one was previously vaccinated and one unknown. One of the new cases has been hospitalized.
KDHE reported Wilson County with 1,226 total cases.
Active cases and vaccinations in Allen County and other southeast Kansas counties are reported as part of a multi-county health department, which does not provide cumulative totals.
Wilson County added vaccination status of new cases last week. It reports the age distribution of new cases since its previous report.
“Wonderful, I’m glad for Wilson County,” Starr said.
Based on previous reports, Wilson County had no active cases June 10 and since then has had 222 cases and eight deaths.
Representatives with NCHD said Wednesday’s county ranking is based on outdated information from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We’re not the only county that questions this,” Epidemiology Nurse Christy Hoerle said.
A map of vaccination rates, which shows Neosho County at 45.03 percent, is based on KDHE figures. The CDC is apparently always a minimum of two weeks behind. NCHD Immunization Nurse Paula Roberts said the CDC has reported 23 percent for months.
Vaccinations are available at Cardinal Drug, The Medicine Shoppe, Walmart, Ashley Clinic, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Labette Health clinics and Community of Immunity events.
A webinar Thursday about the county rankings reported that the CDC and Kansas figures would be combined in an update in the fourth quarter, Roberts and Hoerle said, but it did not specify when that would be.
The vaccination rate is based on where the patient lives rather than where the shot is given, they said. For example, if vaccine doses are delivered to Labette Health in Parsons for distribution at the Erie and Chanute clinics, the inoculations count as Neosho County vaccines.
But Kansas officials do not have access to statistics across state lines. If a Neosho County patient is vaccinated in Joplin, Mo., it would not add to the Kansas rate.
