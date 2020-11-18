Equipment company services John Deere machinery
GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT — One of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealers has opened a service location in Humboldt.
Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company is the first business located in Humboldt’s Southwind Industrial Park, a 31-acre development built through collaboration between public and private entities. The center will service mostly John Deere equipment and other makes.
Murphy’s involvement goes back at least three years. Groundbreaking was held in October 2019 and construction started early this year.
Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said it was really exciting for Humboldt, and it was exciting to see each step along the way.
“There were several points when it became real,” he said.
The group Humboldt Growth (Hugro) purchased the original 25 acres of the park in 2015 and Monarch Cement purchased the land and an additional six acres in 2017.
“This never would have happened without them,” Herder said.
Allen County funded $335,000 for utilities to the industrial park, and Monarch, B&W Trailer Hitches, and the county provided in-kind services to lower costs. Murphy is leasing the property from Monarch.
Product support manager Terryl Mueller previously was manager at Community National Bank in Humboldt. The center also has a field technician, service technician and parts representative, and Mueller expects it to have six or seven employees later.
He said he is excited to be part of the community and to be able to better serve existing and potential future customers.
He said construction was fairly smooth, although there may have been a few delays because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are planning an open house but Mueller does not know how far out that will be. The center officially opened Nov. 2.
Humboldt is the company’s 30th location, with other centers in Topeka, Kansas City and Springfield, and locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Murphy, totaling 650 employees, is headquartered in Park City and was established in 1982.
The facility is 15,000 square feet with five bays plus a wash bay. They expect to handle service calls within a 90-minute radius.
