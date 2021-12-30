MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – It was an eventful year for residents of the city of Humboldt. While many positive things transpired, it was a unwanted event that sapped the city’s outlook.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency on Feb. 14 due to wind chill warnings and stress on utility and natural gas providers.
Humboldt’s city council convened a special meeting Feb. 22, with discussion centered on the soaring gas costs. Ultimately, the council unanimously approved a resolution declaring a local State of Financial Emergency. The city’s bill for the month of February soared to $1.6 million — dwarfing its monthly projected budget of $35,000, as well as the $375,000 annual budget.
“It’s extremely unfortunate,” State Senator Caryn Tyson told The Tribune in February. “The utility users of the units are the ones that got caught and locally, that’s what we’re trying to avoid. The homeowners and the businesses are going to get these exorbitant bills.”
Ultimately, emergency legislation was passed by the state, allowing the city of Humboldt to borrow money for a 10-year period. The loan will be paid by charging $2 per unit of gas for the next decade.
Other items the city council addressed or approved in 2021, as well as events that took place in Humboldt include:
• Bond Refinancing: Refinanced bonds for water system upgrades, pool improvements and city hall improvements for a lower average interest rate of 3.51 percent — an expected savings of $371,090.38 over the life of the bond. The city received an “A” rating with a stable outlook from S&P.
• Base Pay Rate: Lagging wages greatly reduced the capabilities of smaller communities to hire employees in the Public Works and Police Departments. Humboldt’s city council addressed the issue by increasing starting wages from $11.84/hour to $15.00/hour, while also adjusting wages for existing employees who were previously in that pay range.
• American Recovery Plan Act: Humboldt received $134,184.50 for its first half-disbursement of funds. The city will also receive the same amount in 2022, with the funds needing to be fully spent by the end of 2024.
• Water tower: The fill tube on the city’s 75,000-gallon water tower froze. Cost to repair was approximately $25,000, about $20,000 of which was covered by insurance.
• Shelter in the Square: The Humboldt Lions Club raised funds and built a shelter to house the Biblesta bean feed and other events.
The estate of Schaneman Rourk was a major contributor. Funding is determined by interest generated from the state, with the above-listed entities having submitted applications for the funding.
• Events: Major events included an Easter Egg Hunt, Biblesta, Third Saturday Craft Show, Fourth of July fireworks, Patriot Celebration, movie nights, Water Wars, Bike Around Humboldt’s Holiday Square and Holiday Gift Market.
• Economic Development: One of the most notable business developments was the opening of Our Market butcher and grocery store. The entity A Bolder Humboldt has been actively working on additional projects involving new business. New Level Nutrition and Root opened, as well as Korte Construction.
Allen County E-Community loaned $45,000, bringing the total loan portfolio to 13 loans totaling $407,000, and has approved an additional loan of $45,000.
• Sale of Property: The city sold the Milson property at 415/417 Bridge Street to Nick Hutson, who plans cleanup and residential development.
• Street Signs: The city replaced street signs and sold the old signs.
• 2020 Census: The city participated in 2020 Census data collection.
• Christmas Lighting: Local volunteers decorated the square for Christmas. This year the lights were upgraded to LED.
• Code Book: The code book draft has been completed and is being reviewed.
• COVID-19 Pandemic: The city was proactive and responsive in dealing with items related to the global pandemic.
City of Humboldt 2022 goals and objectives
• Replace the UV system at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Complete permanent repair fascia around City Hall.
• Replace trees that were removed from the square.
• Initiate a $13 million water system rehabilitation project.
• Chip and seal 40 to 50 blocks to create a loop through residential areas.
• Complete update of the code book.
• Investigate improved access to Mount Hope Cemetery records and mapping.
• Continue action on nuisance properties.
• Implement camera surveillance on public property.
• Archive historical documents.
• Investigate options for truck parking.
• Review city boundaries with the Planning Commission.
• Complete application for Kansas Certified Sites Program for the Southwind Industrial Park.
