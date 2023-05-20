Willie 21

Willie the Wildcat

Kansas State University’s Catbacker Tour is making a stop at Bank of Commerce on Wednesday.

The two-hour event is highlighted by a 45-minute program in which attendees will hear from K-State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman and Men’s Assistant Basketball Coach Rodney Perry. That will be followed by a meet-and-greet with Klieman, Perry and several K-State athletes. Members of the K-State cheer team and mascot Willie the Wildcat will also liven the festivities with a mini pep rally.

