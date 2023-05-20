Kansas State University’s Catbacker Tour is making a stop at Bank of Commerce on Wednesday.
The two-hour event is highlighted by a 45-minute program in which attendees will hear from K-State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman and Men’s Assistant Basketball Coach Rodney Perry. That will be followed by a meet-and-greet with Klieman, Perry and several K-State athletes. Members of the K-State cheer team and mascot Willie the Wildcat will also liven the festivities with a mini pep rally.
The event itself is designed as a fundraiser for the defunct Southeast Kansas Catbacker group, with a silent auction planned to potentially resuscitate the group. Mini footballs and purple sharpies will be available for autograph purposes.
“We’re really excited to get Coach Klieman and some of the players down here,” said Bank of Commerce Executive Vice President Mike Aylward.
Chanute High School alum and current K-State football player Ty Bowman is also expected to be on hand.
“It’s kind of a fun connection to have a Chanute kid that’s on the K-State football team,” Aylward said.
Aylward is also thrilled that announcer Wyatt Thompson, better known as the voice of the Wildcats, will be present.
“He is going to emcee it,” Aylward confirmed.
The free event is scheduled for 8:30-10:30 am, during which the bank will conduct business as usual.
“I think we’ll have a really good turnout,” Aylward said. “It’s a work day, it’s in the morning, and school is also going to be out.”
K-State’s Big 12 Championship trophy tour also made a stop at Bank of Commerce. For that event, Willie the Wildcat was unable to attend.
“I’m almost afraid to say it, but Willie is going to be there,” Aylward said, noting that the school penned a letter of apology for Willie’s previous absence.
“They said that they were sorry that Willie wasn’t able to make it,” Aylward said.
The event is also a boost for Chanute, with the contingent booking 30 rooms at the Holiday Inn Express.
“It’s nice that they will be putting some money into the local economy,” he said.
