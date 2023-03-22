The Chanute Fire Department responded to multiple structure fires Wednesday.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning. Firefighters received the call at 6:30 am for a house at 317 N. Highland. When they arrived, the entire front of the house was fully engulfed. The house, built in 1910, had been vacant since an earlier fire in October 2022 that damaged the rear. No utilities were connected, and CFD conducted a thorough search of the house, finding no occupants.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments