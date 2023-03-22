The Chanute Fire Department responded to multiple structure fires Wednesday.
The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant house Wednesday morning. Firefighters received the call at 6:30 am for a house at 317 N. Highland. When they arrived, the entire front of the house was fully engulfed. The house, built in 1910, had been vacant since an earlier fire in October 2022 that damaged the rear. No utilities were connected, and CFD conducted a thorough search of the house, finding no occupants.
Three trucks and 11 firefighters initially responded to the house fire. At 7:08 am, an engine and two firefighters were diverted to a grass fire at Lincoln and Elm. CFD cleared the scene at 1:30 pm.
In February, the city commission voted the house, owned by Willard Burl Jobe Jr., a nuisance and dangerous structure and it was scheduled for demolition. The remaining structure was demolished Wednesday afternoon.
CFD officials ask anyone who notices a vacant property being used illegally to report it to the Chanute Police Department.
Shortly before 1 pm Wednesday, firefighters were called out again for a chimney fire at a house at 1st and Central. The fire was due to a build-up of soot and was confined to the chimney.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.