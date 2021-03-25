Chanute police recovered more than two pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, other drugs and a pistol in a traffic stop late Tuesday.
Edgar Anaya-Alvarez, 28, Chanute, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and on charges of driving while suspended and no turn signal. He was transported to the Neosho County jail where he also faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of 100 to 1,000 dosage units with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of opiates, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers made the traffic stop at about 9:30 pm Wednesday in a parking lot in the 100 block of east 28th Street and deployed police K9 Nalu. Officers executed a search warrant on the 2015 Ford Mustang Anaya-Alvarez was driving.
In addition to a kilo of marijuana, the 9mm pistol and cocaine, officers recovered more than 10 pounds of THC syrup, more than 400 Xanax bars, more than 80 THC vape cartridges, and several miscellaneous pills. The vehicle and other assets were seized pending civil forfeiture action.
Domestic disturbance ends in arrest
A Chanute man was arrested after a domestic disturbance Wednesday evening.
Timothy A. Fisher, 30, Chanute, was transported to the Neosho County jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery. The female victim was transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for evaluation of her injuries.
Officers responded at 7:40 pm Wednesday to the 700 block of south Malcolm for a report of a domestic disturbance and while they were en route, dispatch advised that the male involved had left the residence. He was located in the 1500 block of west Main.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.