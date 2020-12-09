GREG LOWER
The City of Chanute has received a $300,000 Moderate-Income Housing Grant from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to fund the City of Chanute Land Bank, the Chanute Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), and to build a new multifamily housing unit for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Foundation.
“This grant, in conjunction with the Land Bank and CHIP, are just the start of addressing our housing issues,” Chanute Regional Development Authority Program Director Kim Ewert said. “It’s important to remember that fixes don’t happen overnight, but we are certainly moving forward on it.”
Ewert wrote the grant and will administer and manage it through her office. The City of Chanute and CRDA formed the land bank to obtain properties by way of tax sale or donation and sell the properties to be developed into functional use. CRDA and the city commission each provided $5,000 for the land bank to fund title work, closing costs, appraisals and other paperwork.
CRDA Executive Director Matt Godinez said the land bank is in the process of closing on its first property, a single-family residence, and hopes to have it rehabilitated by the first of February for the spring real estate market.
“We’ll be able to flip it,” he said.
Of the $300,000 total grant, half will go to the NMRMC Foundation to construct a tri-plex for essential worker housing, which will serve as a recruiting tool.
The land bank is allocated $70,000 from the grant for repair and rehabilitation costs and the rest of the grant will be split between the land bank and the Chanute Housing Improvement Program.
CHIP is structured to help local home buyers fix issues like HVAC, plumbing, accessibility or carpentry to aid and promote home ownership and reduce barriers to purchasing older homes.
In June, CRDA hired RDG Planning and Design to conduct a housing study for the City of Chanute which showed that over the next decade Chanute will have continuous steady growth, but with that growth more housing is vital. An issue brought up through that study and many meetings with community members is that the current housing stock is older with minor to major repairs needed to keep affordable housing available.
“The CRDA continues to approach the economic future of Chanute with three things in mind: business development, workforce development, and placemaking,” Godinez said.
“The housing needs in Chanute fits right into our placemaking philosophy of doing what is needed to support the Chanute workforce and businesses. Housing is a top priority for the CRDA and winning this grant is another step in the right direction to help our citizens find suitable housing for their needs.”
The state of Kansas began the Moderate-Income Housing Program in 2012 when it allocated $2 million to the State Housing Trust Fund, created in 1991 to administer housing programs in the state. Since 2012, the legislature has allocated an additional $2 million dollars to the program. More than 50 communities in Kansas have received MIH program funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.