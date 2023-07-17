A judge late Thursday afternoon denied Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston’s request to reconsider an order that removed Thuston from prosecuting two murder cases.
The Kansas Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the couple accused of killing Dakota A. Patton after a judge removed Thuston as prosecutor for a conflict of interest.
Law officers found the body of Patton, 23, on May 8 in the brush near 20th and Xavier roads northeast of Parsons in Neosho County.
Patton's friend, Clint W. Nibarger, 32, 19027 Quaker Road, and Nibarger's wife, Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger, 47, are charged in Neosho County District Court with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The complaint lists the date of the crime as April 26. The murder charge is an off-grid felony punishable by up to life in prison. The conspiracy charge is a level two felony, the minimum penalty for which is less than 10 years in prison.
On June 5, 11th Judicial District Judge Kurt Loy was assigned to review whether Thuston should be removed from prosecuting the Nibargers because of a conflict of interest. Loy filed the order removing Thuston under seal on June 6 based in part on an affidavit filed the same day by Chris Farris, senior special agent of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The affidavit had information about the murder investigation and the Nibargers’ movements after Patton’s murder and what they told a Hollister, Missouri, couple about the murder.
Thuston previously represented the Hollister couple who were hosting the Nibargers. The couple called Thuston and asked for advice and Thuston told them to seek information about where Patton could be found and to gather details from the Nibargers.
One or both of the Nibargers also called Thuston before their arrest and asked about his representation, according to the affidavit.
Based on the affidavit, and the fact that Thuston represented Nibarger in a Labette County case, Judge Loy ordered Thuston disqualified to prosecute the Nibargers.
Thuston asked Loy to reconsider and followed up with his motion on the issue Wednesday. Thuston argued that Loy didn’t have jurisdiction because the matter should be heard by a judge that Thuston appears before. The law the judge cited in his ruling also does not apply because it relates to when a county attorney leaves office or is ill.
Thuston wrote that the issue should have been brought to a hearing to allow him and the defendants time to respond and should not have been considered without input from all parties. Thuston called the ruling a “Star Chamber” decision, referring to a movie about a secret organization that dispensed vigilante justice in cases where the members believed that justice had not been served. The ruling appears to have violated judicial canons for judges, Thuston wrote.
Thuston wrote that the conversation he had with Nibarger lasted only two minutes and was on speaker with others present. He gave Nibarger a price and before facts about the case were discussed he told Nibarger that if the event happened in Neosho County he would not be able to represent him. He also told him not to talk to law enforcement without an attorney present. Thuston argued that this contact didn’t create a conflict.
Thuston didn’t mention in his filing that he asked his former clients living in Missouri to retrieve information from the Nibargers about the case and the location of Patton’s body. The clients told law enforcement after the Nibargers were arrested that the Nibargers confessed to shooting Patton once in the face on April 25 and leaving him in the field.
Loy filed his ruling on Thuston’s request late Thursday. He wrote that he reviewed Thuston’s motion and that he would not set aside his previous order to disqualify Thuston in the case. He denied Thuston’s motion to reconsider.
The Nibargers will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Chanute.
