The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum will host Roger Carswell, presenting his Scotland Travelogue Program, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Johnson Gallery of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
Roger traveled to Scotland last year with two of his sons.
He will present photographs of its castles, abbeys and scenic wilds in a program filled with historic details and personal observations.
A few of the highlights include Balmoral Castle, Edinburgh's Royal Mile, Iona Abby, Loch Ness and the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye.
