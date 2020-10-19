Dakota Stoldt, an Altoona-Midway graduate, is listed on the Kansas Missing & Unsolved Facebook page as missing from Girard on Oct.6.
Stoldt, 22, is 5-11, 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
The listing indicates Stoldt has a possible undiagnosed mental illness and recently went to the White House in Washington, DC.
Family members said he went to the White House to have President Trump sign some papers and was last known talking to the Secret Service. He refused to leave without Trump signing the papers and the Secret Service called a family member, but that’s the last anybody has heard about him.
Search efforts have been made to locate Stoldt to no avail.
Any information regarding his disappearnce should be forwarded to the Girard Police Department (620) 724-6219 or (620) 724-6217 or the KBI at (785) 2960-4017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.