GREG LOWER
After several years without the event, Chanute will once again host a triathlon this summer.
The Chanute Recreation Commission Program Director told board members Wednesday evening that she had used a placeholder name for the triathlon until a formal name could be chosen. Director Monica Colborn said the steering committee decided to go ahead and use the placeholder name.
Registration for the “Some Catchy Name” Triathlon will begin in early March and the competition will be held Aug. 7-8.
The event revives a past triathlon competition. Colborn said there will be both team and individual competitions for children, the full event, and a “Just Tri” event for beginners. Teams can be composed of boys or men, girls or women, or co-ed.
Colborn said teams were set up so that a participant can participate in one or two events, such as swimming, without having to participate in all three.
The Kid Power Mini triathlon will consist of a 100-yard swim, one-mile bike ride and one-mile run. The Sprint triathlon will be a 400-yard swim, 12-mile bike ride and 5K run, while the Just Tri will include a 200-yard swim, four-mile ride and one-mile run.
Age divisions are 8 and under and age 9 to 12 in the Kid Power Mini, and 16 and under, 17-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, and 55 or over for the Sprint and Just Tri competitions.
Organizers are working on “Some Catchy Name” Triathlon t-shirts and medals. Medals are awarded for the top overall male, female and team, and the top three in each age division.
Prizes will also go to the oldest and youngest participants and the farthest distance traveled to the triathlon.
Colborn said she is putting together a 12-week preparation program. She noted that the last triathlon had 100 participants.
Other business
CRC members also met Wednesday evening with John Walker of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta Committee to arrange a backup location.
The Fiesta is usually held in Santa Fe Park, with plans to move to the Veterans of Foreign War building in case of bad weather. Since the VFW has closed and the building is for sale, the Fiesta needs a new backup for Sept 11-12 that can house 300 to 350 people.
Walker said the Central Park Pavilion and the rec center multi-purpose room are not big enough, and he asked about using the Ralph Miller gymnasium.
Board members formalized board positions by rescinding Betsy Olsen’s appointment as an at-large member and placing her as a school district-appointed member. They appointed Phil Jacobs as at-large for the next four years.
The board also reviewed finances. Director Todd Newman said the Rec Commission received a $309,000 appropriation in January and now has $183,000 in the general fund. He said that will cover about four months of expenses.
The next CRC board meeting will be March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.