GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners approved a bond resolution Tuesday for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The presentation by UMB Bank representative Scott Crist is the second transaction by the hospital, which Crist said will create room for additional capital improvements.
Another bond proposal is planned later. Crist said the previous transaction to refinance bonds will save $975,000 total or $110,000 per year.
Further savings of $371,000 are expected, and the hospital hopes to issue up to $4 million in bonds to finance $3.7 million in new projects and equipment.
Commissioners also met Tuesday with members of an advisory committee seeking aviation lights for the Neosho Ridge Wind project area.
The current aviation lights flash, and committee members want lights that will be activated by radar so they only come on for approaching aircraft.
“I call it in my notes an ocean of flashing lights,” committee chair Stan Basler said. “That’s what it looks like.”
David Eaton with Neosho Ridge Wind operator Liberty Utilities said the company has two bids for radar-activated lights. Both are confidential, although one bidder will allow the release of general information.
Eaton said he has not been able to get estimates on additional costs involved. Committee members asked to come back to the next meeting for the information.
Eaton said the current system meets all Federal Aviation Administration requirements and it may be a challenge to justify the new system.
Brian Mushimba with Liberty said the company would be aggressive in getting the cost estimates, but he said officials might laugh at the request.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said it is hard to lay out anything without the cost figures.
“I’ve got to have more firm numbers,” he said.
“We want this to happen,” Commissioner Gail Klaassen said, adding that she thought the FAA might do a study.
Committee member Bryan Coover said a wind project in Marion County has approved radar-activated lights, although he did not specify how the $1 million project would compare to Neosho Ridge’s 139 windmills.
Marion County has two wind farm projects, one in the south and one in the north. The Diamond Vista project in the north has 95 windmills.
Klaassen also said that a year and a half ago, she was told it would take seven months for the lighting project to get started. Basler said he wanted it to be completed in one and a half years.
“I don’t want, like, 10 years,” he said.
Other business
The commission met with Taylor Hogue of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission on American Rescue Plan applications.
She said she has learned a water-meter project by Rural Water District No. 2 will be eligible, as well as a project by RWD No. 4.
An ambulance purchase by NMRMC will also be eligible. Funding to three museums and the fair board will be eligible if the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to close or cancel fundraising events.
But she said a proposal by the Erie Public Library to expand broadband service will not be eligible.
Commissioners met with Archie Moffet of Foley Equipment and approved seeking bids to finance the purchase of a road grader to replace wa 2013 model that has 13,000 hours of service.
The commission approved a proposal by Galemore to take an issue of legal fees to a private law firm to the Kansas Ethics Board. The county attorney retained the private firm, and the commission has been withholding payment.
Commissioners approved a resolution to name Interim Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp to a permanent position for a four-year term. They approved a 2022 accounts payable schedule and a list of 2022 holidays, which remains the same.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown reported that a traffic count on Elk Road, which has been an unofficial detour during the closure of US-169, regularly showed 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles, although there was a period that reached 4,000 vehicles.
The commission will meet at 9 am Nov. 15 to canvass the recent election and its next regular meeting will be 10 am Nov. 23.
