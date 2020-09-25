Editor’s note: The Tribune conducted an anonymous interview with a male impacted by a local case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
A seemingly average workday turned into a nightmare for a local couple.
Things seemed normal when the wife showed up for a work on a Tuesday, but by noon things were anything but normal.
“She had a horrible headache and was running a fever,” the husband said of his wife in her late 40s. “She was pretty darn sick.”
After a trip to the emergency room and a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, she was pumped with fluids, steroids and painkillers. She returned home and slept through the night.
At home, he was having to be both husband and doctor.
The expected symptoms were present — cough, shortness of breath, headache, loss of sense of taste and smell, exhaustion.
“This is real. I’ve never seen my wife like that, with fever that long.”
A major concern was her oxygen level, with a monitor registering if it was too low.
To protect himself from exposure through separation, they slept in different parts of the house.
But worry kept him up.
“I was having trouble sleeping. What if her oxygen is low and I can’t hear her? What if she is having trouble breathing and I can’t get her to the hospital?”
The thought was scary and one time in panic mode, he had to seek advice from his adult daughters on what to do. With over the phone assistance, they were able to control the needed oxygen and appease the emergency.
Fortunately, his wife now is “80 percent better,” but still fighting fatigue and the fact that her sense of taste hasn’t returned.
She has an OK from the Neosho County Health Department to return to work next week, but the couple isn’t sure if that will happen. He can’t go back to his job until the end of the month, with five additional days of being symptom-free required.
Family, coworkers and friends have been a blessing.
“Someone dropped off donuts this morning and Colborn’s for lunch. We’re eating good – I guess I should say, I’m eating good.”
One of the hazards is not getting to see family and friends.
“You’ve got to live your life, you’ve got to get bills paid. People need to realize how real it is. It takes affecting someone close to you to truly realize what a booger it can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.