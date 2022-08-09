STU BUTCHER
A Heart for Brayden benefit event is coming soon.
Brayden Oliver, a 2022 Chanute High School graduate, is in need of a heart transplant.
The next fundraiser is planned Saturday, Aug. 27, at the American Legion in Chanute.
“We had some scary stuff with a blood clot pop up so he had to start on a blood thinner injection regimen, but as of last week’s heart cath, the blood clot is gone,” said Krisie Deaver, event organizer and aunt of Brayden. “He will continue to stay on a blood thinner until they find his new heart, but last week the heart doctor said he looked stable, which is the best report we have had.”
Brayden shouldn’t need another heart catheter for 12 months and it is planned for him to have his new heart before then.
“The surgeon said they have heard his name a few times when a heart comes available, so he is moving up the list to be getting mentioned,” she said. “All in all, things are doing OK right now and prayers are working.”
Brayden will be attending WSU Tech and will be moving there this weekend.
“He is beyond excited to get to go do what he loves, working on computers and just getting to be a normal teenager for a while,” Deaver said. “My sister Stephanie and Bray and my mom Shirley all have bags packed so we’re ready for whenever that call comes.”
A goal of $50,000 has been set to help her sister and nephew.
“I can honestly say I never thought I would make it, but I was hopeful.” Deaver said. “They will have so many worries — money and how to pay for something should not be one. We are more than half way to that goal right now with the quilt raffle, high school fundraisers, and donations being sent to Home Savings and through the gofundme.”
On the menu Aug. 27 will be a pulled pork sandwich meal with BBQ beans, cheesy potatoes and zucchini muffins from 5-6:30 pm for $8 a meal.
An auction will start around 7 pm with 20 big-ticket items that will be up for live auction. Also available will be 15 to 20 big baskets of items that will be on display for a silent auction.
“We have Hall of Fame items from hockey autographs and George Brett autographed helmet and lots of amazing items,” said Deaver.
A T-shirt fundraiser is ongoing and an upcoming Cornhole Tournament for Oct. 1 has been announced.
“We just hope and pray for a great crowd of people to show up for this event because we have lots and lots of great items to auction off,” Deaver said.
