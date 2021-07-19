The rescheduled Chanute Relay for Life event is planned for Friday, July 30 from 9-11 pm at NCCC. To honor someone with a luminary, contact any Relay team member or committee member or Sheri Watson and Diana Washburn, co-chairs of the event.
It will be open to the public, but the organizers say since it was a rather last-minute notification to be able to have an open event, it will be “short and sweet - some nice music, a few words about Relay and the meaning of the luminary event, and time to walk around and remember those we’ve lost, acknowledge those we are honoring for their fight, pray for those who are fighting right now.”
“We can only win this fight with your help,” Watson said.
“Make a donation. Buy a luminary. Come walk. And plan to join us next year for another full-blown Relay For Life,” she said. “We plan to be back bigger and better in 2022.”
